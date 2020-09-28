There are loads of reasons to swap out your bars, so with this in mind here's our pick of the current best mountain bike handlebars deals

Why get some new handlebars? There are plenty of reasons.

One unfortunate reasons for shopping for some new bars is that you’ve had a crash and suspect that your current bars are damaged and thus unsafe. Similarly, if your a regular mountain biker and your bars are a few years old, you may be pushing your luck. It’s a good idea not to run bars until they finally give out after a few years of hard riding.

The other reasons for buying some new bars are more to do with bike handling. Maybe you’re switching to a different stem clamp diameter ie. going from 31.8mm to 35mm, or vice versa. And then there’s opportunities for tweaking your cockpit ‘stance’; wider bars, higher rise bars, bars with more back sweep or up sweep.

Or maybe you just want some new cool handlebars, just because. That’s fine. Regardless of your rational, here’s our pick of the best mountain bike handlebars deals right now.

Spank Oozy 35mm clamp bars was £89.99, now £59.99

One of the comfiest 35mm clamp bars

Save 33%! Material: Zirconium Doped 7-Series Alloy. Diameter: 35mm. Rise: 25mm. Length: 780mm, adjustable to 740mm. Geometry: 5 Degree Upsweep, 8 Degree Backsweep. Weight: 270g.

Buy Now: Spank Oozy 35 Riser Bars from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £59.99!

USE Flow Carbon Wide 31.8mm clamp bars was £134.99, now £93.00

No-nonsense high-quality carbon bar from storied British brand

Save 31%! Material: Unidirectional Carbon Fibre. Finish: UD matt black carbon. Bar Clamp Size: 31.8mm. Upsweep: 9°. Backsweep: 5°. Weight: 181g. Width: 780mm. Handlebar Rise: 15mm.

Buy Now: Ultimate USE Flow Carbon Wide Riser Bars from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £93.00!

Brand-X Carbon Riser 31.8mm clamp bars was £99.99, now £69.99

Probably the best value quality carbon bar available

Save 30%! Material: Carbon. Finish: Subtle graphics with a matte black finish. Backsweep: 9 degree. Upsweep: 6 degree. Weight: 240g (780mm, 25mm), 242g (800mm, 25mm). Width: 780mm, 800mm. Diameter: 31.8mm.

Buy Now: Brand-X Carbon Riser Bar from Chain Reactoin Cycles for only £69.99!

Race Face Atlas 35mm clamp bars was £74.95, now £54.99

Stone cold classic bar now in 35mm clamp size

Save 27%! Cold-drawn 7075 Aluminium. Width: 820mm. Backsweep: 8°. Upsweep: 5°. Bar Diameter: 35mm. Rise: 20mm. Weight: 315g.

Buy Now: Race Face Atlas Riser Bar form Chain Reaction Cycles for only £54.99!

Truvativ Descendant x Troy Lee Designs Aluminium 31.8mm clamp bars was £94.99, now £71.26

One for the mountain bike preening peacocks

Save 25%! Material: 7050 Aluminum. Weight: 349g. Width: 800mm. Backsweep: 9°. Upsweep: 5°. Bar Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm. Rise: 25mm.

Buy Now: Truvativ Descendant Troy Lee Designs Aluminium from Merlin Cycles for only £71.26!

Renthal Fatbar V2 Carbon 800mm 31.8mm clamp bar was £134.95, now £94.46

You don’t have to be as fast as Gwin to ride his bars of choice

Save 30%! Increased width, from 780mm up to 800mm, aligning with Fatbar and Fatbar 35. Market leading weight of just 225g. The bar retains the same great flex characteristics, strength and durability as the very popular, original Fatbar Carbon. 7 degree back sweep / 5 degree up sweep geometry.

Buy Now: Renthal Fatvar V2 Carbon 31.8 800mm Dowhill Bars from Cycle Store for only £94.46!

DMR Wingbar Mk4 35mm clamp bars was £65.00, now £52.00

A solid performer with typically cool bold graphics

Save 20%! 7075 heat treated and double butted Alloy. 35mm Clamp. 800mm wide. 20mm or 35mm Rise. 5 degree upsweep. 8 degree backsweep. Weight: 326g.

Buy Now: DMR Wingbar Mk4 35 Riser Handlebars from Merlin Cycles for only £52.00!

Burgtec RideWide Enduro Alloy 35mm clamp bars was £76.99, now £61.99

Arguably the most desirable British bar brand

Save 19%! 800mm wide. Available in 35mm bar clamp Available in 15mm rise. 9 degree back sweep. 5 degree upsweep. Suggested cut down marks. Weight 300g.

Buy Now: Burgtec RideWide Enduro Alloy Handlebars 35mm from Rutland Cycling for only £61.99!

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.