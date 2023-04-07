Best mountain bike deals from Chain Reaction Cycles

On the hunt for a bargain? We track down the best deals on bikes, accessories, parts, clothing and more at Chain Reaction Cycles

Chain Reaction Cycles is one of the biggest, best-known and most trusted online cycling retailer in the UK. And not just the UK either; since the shop ships overseas, it’s also popular globally. It stocks an extensive array of mountain bikes and MTB accessories, parts and equipment, plus clothes, shoes, helmets and more. And for the budget-conscious mountain biker it also often has some pretty damn good deals, sales and bargains running.

Of course, trawling though the several-thousand-strong product list is a little bit time consuming, so to take the work out of bargain hunting we’ve gone through and selected some of the best deals on products we’ve reviewed and rated, or ones we rate.

Best kids bike and cycling deals at Chain Reaction Cycles

Looking to get your little ones kitted out to ride this Easter? Chain Reaction Cycles has some great deals on kids bikes, clothes, helmets and accessories.

Nukeproof Cub-Scout 24 Race Kids Mountain Bike

£659.99 £1199.99 Save 45%

For junior riders, this is a proper mountain bike built with kid-sized components. It has Manitou Machete suspension, Shimano 1×10 gorupset and Clarks hydraulic disc brakes.

Nukeproof Cub-Scout 20 Sport Kids Mountain Bike

£424.99 £849.99 Save 50%

For littler kids, this great little bike is ready for off-road riding with Shimano 8-spd groupset, Clarks hydraulic disc brakes and Maxxis Minion DHF tyres.

Bell Spark 2 Junior kids mountain bike helmet

£42.00 £64.99 Save 35%

A polycarbonate shell offers a combination of great protection and light weight for this kids helmet, suitable for off-road riding.

MET Hooray kids mountain bike helmet

£32.00 £40.00 Save 20%

This helmet is suitable for the smallest riders. Balance bike ready! And there are a few different designs and colours available too.

Endura Kids MT500Jr kids waterproof jacket

£48.99 £69.99 Save 30%

The kids version of this high-quality performance waterproof jacket, it's ideal for wet bike rides, school runs and general messing about in the rain.

Nukeproof Blackline Youth mountain bike shorts

£36.00 £60.00 Save 40%

With options for kids aged 8 to 14, these great quality plain black bike shorts are versatile and perform well.

Nukeproof Blackline Youth short sleeve mountain bike jersey

£12.00 £30.00 Save 60%

A simple jersey that's designed for riding performance. This one comes in grey, green and blue at this bargain price.

Best mountain bike deals at Chain Reaction Cycles

From big brands like Nukeproof and Commencal to the in-house and highly regarded brand Vitus, Chain Reaction Cycles has an excellent selection of top-quality mountain bikes, and there are some great deals to be had.

Vitus Mythique 27 VR Mountain Bike

£1279.99 £1599.99 Save 20%

The Mythique is a top-scoring bike, with modern geometry, a Deore 1×10 groupset, dropper seatpost and 27.5 wheels

Vitus Rapide 29 VR Mountain Bike

£979.99 £1399.99 Save 30%

Another top-scoring bike from our testing, this hardtail mountain bike has great quality RockShox Sid forks and Shimano Deore 1×11 groupset.

£1899.99 £2999.99 Save 37%

A versatile trail-ready hardtail with alloy frame, 150mm RockShox Lyrik Select+ forks and SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 groupset.

Vitus Sentier 29 VRS Mountain Bike

£1119.99 £1599.99 Save 30%

A strong, lightweight hardtail with 29er wheels and 130mm Fox 34 Float Rhythm suspension forks.

£2399.99 £3699.99 Save 35%

We rated this entry-level enduro bike highly; built around a carbon frame it comes with RockShox suspension, 29er wheels and Shimano 12-spd gorupset.

Vitus Sommet 297 CR Mountain Bike

£1889.99 £2699.99 Save 30%

Ready to Enduro? This mixed-wheelsize bike boasts RockShox Domain RC forks and Super Deluxe Select R shock controling 170mm travel front and rear.

Vitus E-Sommet 297 VR Electric Mountain Bike

£3199.99 £3999.99 Save 20%

Go electric without breaking the bank. This long-travel e-bike is enduro and all-mountain ready, with RockShox Domain forks, Super Deluxe rear shock and mixed wheel size.

Best mountain bike clothing and accessories deals at Chain Reaction Cycles

Grab yourself a trail shell, a new pair of shoes or some toasty socks for your year of riding. Or of course a great waterproof jacket won’t go amiss either – that’s something most mountain bikers will need a lot, particularly for UK riding.

dhb Trail Short Sleeve Jersey – DriRelease

£12 £40 Save 70%

Simple, versatile, and available in a range of different colours and sizes

Nukeproof EST hoody

£30 £60 Save 50%

The post-ride hoody. Suitable for so many applications. Well, mostly for keeping warm and looking cool, but you know what we mean.

FiveTen Freerider Pro Canvas

£91 £130 Save 30%

They're the classic mountain bike shoe for a reason… and that reason is unsurpassed on-pedal traction

FiveTen Trailcross XT MTB shoes

£98 £140 Save 30%

Super-grippy Steal Phantom rubber soles, EVA impact absorbing layers, and TERREX technology for great fit for riding and off-road exploring.

IXS Trigger FF MIPS Helmet

£191 £249 Save 24%

A highly ventilated full face helmet with MIPS for added protection.