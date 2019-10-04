The 10 best deals at Tweeks Cycles right now

We’ve scoured through the sea of Tweeks Cycles' savings to pick products we particularly recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

>>> Dirty Deals: Yeti SB frames, Endura jackets, Sealskinz and much more!

Castelli Perfetto Limited Edition Long Sleeve Jersey was £180.00, now £100.00

Save 45%! “Castelli have designed the Perfetto with a Gore Windstopper X-Lite fabric that provides an ultra-low weight, alongside total wind protection for breezy days in the saddle. This fabric, combined with a durable water-repellent finish (DWR) ensures the worst of the rain, sleet and snow is kept at bay.”

Genuine Innovations Full Metal Jacket Trigger CO2 Inflator was £29.99, now £14.95

Save 51%! “The trigger controlled technology ensures fast, easy and controlled CO2 inflation. With the ability to auto-select between Presta and Schrader valves and carry a 20 gram CO2 cartridge in the cup, this rugged inflator has your back no matter what.”

Dare 2b Ardus Waterproof Backpack 30L was £70.00, now £25.00

Save 65%! “The Dare 2b Ardus 30L Waterproof Backpack is a spacious and waterproof pack ideal for safely and securely storing your possessions whether you’re commuting, going for a long ride or even as part of your bike packing luggage.”

Giro Montaro MIPS Helmet was £149.99, now £59.99

Save 61%! “Giro designed the Montaro MIPS to have full goggle integration, with strap grippers on the back of the helmet, and a P.O.V. Plus visor that allows you to lift the visor and place your goggles on the front of the helmet. Yet another great feature is the full camera mount integration, a clever break-away interface for your favourite light or camera.”

RockShox Judy Gold RL Solo 100mm 27.5 Boost Fork 2018 was £427.00, now £249.00

Save 42%! “RockShox have brought back the legendary Judy Gold RL Solo Air and its better than ever! RockShox have built this around a brand-new chassis which was designed with the same philosophy as the award winning Pike; to cope with all the demands that mountain biking presents meaning its stiff yet still lightweight.”

Saracen Ariel Elite 27.5 2018 was £3,499.99, now £2,399.00

Save 32%! “Using the same geometry as the Ariel LT, Saracen paired their custom butted 6013 alloy front triangle with the Toray UD Carbon swingarm to create the perfect privateers race weapon. A mix of Shimano SLX and XT 11-speed drivetrain ensures you never skip a beat on the trail. 170mm Rockshox Yari fork together with a Fox Float DPX2 shock allow you to charge through the trail at whatever pace you choose. WTB Vigilante tyres and a Saracen finishing kit complete this stellar build.”

Shimano M530 SPD Pedals was £41.99, now £25.96

Save 39%! “The M530 uses a proven sealed cartridge bearing axle which effectively keeps out grit and water for a smooth action (whilst being user serviceable when required) and its open design helps to shed mud.”

DMR Vault Magnesium V2 Pedals was £130.00, now £100.00

Save 24%! “The DMR Vault Magnesium V2 Pedals are large but light with ample grip that’s tuneable to suit your riding style or to suit the trails you’re riding. Using their years of experience and feedback from riders, DMR were able to create a pedal that’s lighter than before but still excellent for fast, demanding and technical riding.”

DMR Vault V2 Pedals was £100.00, now £76.99

Save 24%! “The DMR Vault V2 Pedal is a much-loved classic flat pedal that’s ideal for all types of mountain bike riding. They are however especially liked by all mountain and downhill riders due to their large platform, easy servicing and outstanding levels of grip.”

