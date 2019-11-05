2020 British National Enduro Series dates and venues

BEMBA, the British Enduro Mountain Bike Association, have announced the 2020 National Enduro Series and National Enduro Champs.

2020 British National Enduro Series

Rd1: Glentress, Tweedlove, 21st/22nd March

Rd2: Dyfi, Welsh Gravity Enduro, 13th/14th June

Rd3: Minehead, Southern Enduro, 18th/19th July – National Champs

Rd4: Llangollen, PMBA Enduro, 8th/9th August

Rd5: Dunoon, Scottish Enduro, 12th/13th September

Rd6: Kielder, Northern Downhill, 24th/25th October

The series will take place in England, Scotland and Wales throughout 2020 and will be made up of 6 races. The races will be organised by teams behind Tweedlove, Welsh Gravity Enduro Series, Southern Enduro, PMBA Enduro, No Fuss Events and Northern Downhill.

The inaugural 2019 series was a great success, with almost 3000 competitors over the 6 rounds; a far cry from the last few attempts at a single organiser national enduro series. We are hoping that 3 of the 6 rounds will be announced as EWS qualifiers as well, fitting for the national series.

Round 3 at Minehead will double as the National Championships, a one-off event BEMBA started 3 years ago to find the fastest racers in the country and award our own BEMBA national champions jerseys.

Just like the series final in 2019 where all the stages were fresh we finish with a fresh stage bonanza up in Kielder. A level playing field for all racers.

Round 1: March 21 & 22nd Glentress, Scotland

Organised by the TweedLove team the popular “Vallelujah” enduro will open the series with an all-weather mix of trail centre and off-piste stages. Expect big stages from this opening round which is also round 1 of TweedLove’s Triple Crown series.

https://tweedlove.com/

Tickets on sale 24th October at 9 am.

£60 Early bird until 7th November, £68 after that.

Round 2: June 13th & 14th Dyfi, Wales

Last years series final came down to the wire in the Dyfi Valley with virgin “Event Only” trails offering an all-natural level playing field for all. For the 2020 series we return here for The Welsh Open and round 2 of the series for more of the same, bring your A-game!

http://welshgravityenduro.com/

Tickets on sale 16th November at 9 am.

£65.50 plus £1.50 admin fee, £67

Round 3: July 18th & 19th Minehead, South England

NATIONAL CHAMPS

We head way down south for what was the most popular of the 2019 series, with over 700 entries. The Southern Enduro Champs organised by Southern Enduro at Minehead. Expect 8 stages of loamy goodness in a compact arena great for spectators. With this round being awarded the one-off national championship status the team will be pulling out all the stops to make this event even better than last year. Price includes camping/parking.

https://southernenduro.co.uk

Tickets on sale 1st December at 9 am.

£70

Round 4: August 8th & 9th, Llangollen, Wales

Back to Wales for round 4 and to One Giant Leap Llangollen, a venue well known for awesome world-class DH tracks will be turned into an Enduro venue for only the 2nd time. Expect 5 Steep, rough and fast DH style tracks leading into grassy field sprint finishes. It’s a big climb back to the top but well worth it, the compact nature of the venue is great for spectators and camping. FREE camping & parking at this venue, showers & bottle bar available.

http://www.pmbaenduro.co.uk/events/

Tickets on sale 16th November at 9 am.

£75

Round 5: September 12th & 13th Dunoon, Scotland

National Enduro mountain biking arrives in Dunoon. Witness some of the finest Enduro mountain bike riders in the UK battle it out in the hills of Dunoon. If you’re undecided on what to do in Septemeber and want to get some amazing riding under your belt and test yourself against the clock then get yourself entered, jump on the ferry (or drive round depending on where you’re coming from) and we’ll see you at this stunning seaside venue.

https://www.nofussevents.co.uk

Tickets on sale 16th November at 9 am.

Round 6: October 24 & 25th, Kielder, North England

The final heads the far north of England to the biggest man-made lake in Northern Europe and, at over 250 square miles, the largest working forest in England. With a venue so vast we are very much looking forward to what the “Northern Downhill” team will serve up at this fresh venue. Including a 6min 320M (1050ft) descent amongst the hand-built never raced stages. The team will be busy building all summer this will be an awesome final full of fresh stages.

https://www.northerndownhill.co.uk

Tickets on sale 1st December 9 am.

Each round will be unique but all will use a two-day format with a full day’s practice on Saturday and racing on Sunday. Full face helmets and rider insurance are encouraged for all riders but neither is compulsory. Check the specific requirements from each organiser.