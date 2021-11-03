Best Backcountry mountain bike deals right now

US retailer Backcountry are ramping up their deals as we enter the sales season with lots of great products discounted up to half-price. We've dug through them all to bring you this best of the best round-up.
Online outdoor retail giant Backcountry are perhaps best known for their clothing deals – and it’s certainly worth scouring their virtual shelves if you are on the lookout for some soft goods – but for this initial round-up of bikey bargains we’re concentrating on components and accessories.
Oh, and we’ve stuck some helmets and shoes in the mix too because we couldn’t resist.
November is here and with will not doubt come plenty of supposed Black Friday mountain bike deals but we’ll save that tag for later in the month. Here are the best bargains for right now.
Our pick of Backcountry mountain bike deals
Smith Squad XL Chromapop goggles
$85.00 $44.97
“Massive molded carbonic-X lens is built to be tough. Fog-X technology prevents things from steaming up. Keep your view clear in different lighting with ChromaPop lens.”
Crank Brothers Mallet Enduro pedals
$179.99 $120.94
“A durable pedal with a wide platform for enduro racing. Platform ribs and pins enhance traction when unclipped. Four-sided entry for superior mud shedding.”
SRAM X-Sync 2 Eagle chainring
$101.00 $69.30
“For SRAM Eagle 12-speed groups. 6mm offset for ideal chainline with standard hubs. Updated tooth profile provides confident chain retention. Direct-mount interface.”
Ride Concepts Powerline cycling shoe
$150.00 $105.00
“Mid-height flat pedal shoes are packed with features for versatility. DST 4.0 rubber outsole offers sticky grip for enhanced pedal feedback.”
Dakine Hot Laps Stealth hip pack
$39.95 $27.96
“Durable poly fabric withstands abuse on the trail. Micro-stretch waist belt snugly conforms to your body. Zippered interior and pockets organize the essentials.”
Giro Tyrant Spherical helmet
$169.95 $119.98
“MIPS Spherical redirects impact energy during a crash. EPS foam outer layer protects against high-speed impacts. Softer EPP inner layer takes care of low-speed impacts. 14 vents.”
Shimano XTR Di2 RD-9020 rear mech
$719.99 $360.00
“Electronic XTR 11-speed rear derailleur for Di2 systems. Synchronized Shift offers automatic, progressive shifting. Shifting pattern can be programmed to your preferences.”
Vittoria Air-Liner tire insert
$90.00 $45.99
“Technical foam tire insert for added protection on the trail. Made for tubeless and tubeless-ready tires with sealant. Air-Liner adds grip, protection, and allows for lower PSI.”
Dakine Syncline 12L hydration pack
$124.95 $68.72
“Low-profile hydration pack with a stabilizing design for the trail. 3-liter lumbar reservoir keeps the load low for a more stable ride.”
Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon 29
$1,899.00 $1,234.99
“Built for enduro abuse. New Axis hubs offer responsive 3.5-degree engagement. 30mm internal width works well for modern trail rubber. 1700g claimed weight.”
