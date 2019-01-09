Athertons and Trek part ways

Are they off to Norco?

In three short years the Atherton family achieved a lot with Trek. Rachel’s racing domination, Gee‘s return to form and Dan’s pioneering Hardline.

>>> Gee Atherton wins Red Bull Hardline 2018

There’s bee no official statement as to where the Athgertons are off to next but the strong rumours on The Internet are that Norco are the lucky ones. We shall see. All teams will have to be confirmed with the UCI by January 15th so there’s not long to wait now.

Atherton Racing press release

Atherton Racing say goodbye to Trek Bicycles

After three hugely successful years with Trek Bicycles it’s time to embark on a new chapter.

The Trek Factory Racing DH team brought home three World Championships, eleven World Cup wins, two World Cup Overalls, three National Championships, a long awaited victory at Red Bull Hardline and reached the pinnacle of sporting achievement with Rachel Atherton’s “Perfect Season”.

During our time with Trek we were joined by a succession of young riders including Atherton Academy graduates Taylor Vernon and Kade Edwards, Aussie Graeme Mudd and latest addition Charlie Hatton. Charlie will continue with Atherton Racing through 2019 and we’re excited to see him reach his full potential.

Nothing is more satisfying for us than to see the success of the young riders we’ve brought forward so we are proud that Kade Edwards leaves us this week as Junior World Champion and one of the undisputed hottest talents of 2019.

Dan Atherton said “ Kade has been part of our team since he was 13 years old, his love for riding is infectious, we wish him well and can’t wait to see what he does in elites.”

Rachel paid a special tribute saying “I just want to say thank you to all at Trek, the last 3 years has been incredible! Racing that Perfect Season in 2016 was pretty special for us all and something I won’t ever forget, 2017 had its ups and downs, but ending 2018 with another World Cup Overall and World Championship on board that beautiful dragonfly paint job was awesome. I learnt a lot riding for Trek and I’ll carry that knowledge with me”

Gee said “ Team rumours have been rife so I doubt many will be surprised to hear this. We’ve all reached a stage in our lives and careers where we want to do something different .. you’ll just have to wait a bit longer to find out what that is.”

