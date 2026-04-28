Atherton S.170E with Avinox M2S motor first ride video review

In amongst all the hype around the Avinox M2S e-bike motor, one bike really stood out from the crowd for its unique looks, unrivalled size range, and engaging story. That bike was the Atherton S.170E, and I've been itching to ride it from the moment the first teaser images landed in my inbox!

Recently, I got the chance to head up to Atherton Bikes HQ in Machynlleth, Mid Wales, to check out how the bikes are made, talk to the people involved in the design, and ride one of only two examples around the wild and crazy trails of Dyfi Bike Park and beyond with main product development rider, Dan Atherton.

To say it was an experience would be an understatement. I’ll be bringing you a video about Dan’s terrifying e-bike loop very soon, but for this video I’m going to focus on the bike itself, drilling down into all the details that make this such a unique proposition, and giving my thoughts on the ride and handling.

The bike I rode is a size eight out of 12 options, and is the size recommended by the Atherton calculator for my 178cm height in conjunction with my saddle height and wingspan. All frames are constructed at Atherton Bikes HQ, to order, using 7075 alloy tubed bonded via double-lap joints to precision CNC machined lugs, and there’s a lifetime warranty on the frame.

Three spec options are available from £6,999 for the Build Three with RockShox suspension and SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission, £7,999 for Build Two with RockShox Ultimate suspension, and £8,999 for Build One with Fox Factory suspension.

All bikes come with the Avinox M2S motor, and Atherton Bikes is one of the few brands with the new cylindrical 700Wh battery with the latest cell technology and full 1,500W of peak power. Every bike comes with the 12a fast charger as standard, and this will power up the battery to around 80% in 75 minutes. Travel is 170mm at the rear, using the DW4 twin-link design tuned by Dave Weagle, paired with a 180mm fork up front. All S.170Es run MX wheels. Weight for my size 8 test bike with pedals was 24.3kg.