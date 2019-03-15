Atherton Bikes on display for first time at London Bike Show

Athertons added to guest speaker line-up too

Arguably the most intriguing bike of recent years, the new Atherton downhill race bike will be on show in London later this month.

>>> Athertons racing on 3D-printed Atherton Bikes and backed by Dragons’ Den entrepreneur

The full line-up of guest speakers at the London Bike Show 2019.

London Bike Show press release

Athertons Added to Guest Speaker Lineup at London Bike Show 2019

New Atherton Bikes Prototype to be on Public Display for the First Time

The London Bike Show, the UK’s largest cycling exhibition, has today announced that mountain biking royalty, the Athertons, will be appearing at the 2019 event.

Taking place at ExCel London on 29-31 March 2019, the show offers a great day out for cyclists of all disciplines. With more than 300 bike, kit and accessory brands on display and abundant opportunities to test ride the latest bikes on the test track and kids test track and a mini pump track for those up for showing off their riding skills, the London Bike Show offers an amazing day out for cycling fans with plenty to see and do.

With multiple Downhill World Championship and World Cup wins between them and with Gee Atherton, the reigning champion of his course-building mastermind brother Dan’s Red Bull Hardline event, the Athertons know everything there is to know about riding bikes downhill fast.

Returning to the London Bike Show for 2019, the team has recently announced the launch of their new eponymous bike brand, Atherton Bikes. The prototype bike, built using ground-breaking additive manufacturing technologies, will be on public display at the show for the first time ever, having already generated a huge amount of interest.

Speakers spanning all disciplines of cycling, triathlon and other sporting or adventurous endeavours will feature across three different stages at the show – the main Performance Theatre, where the Athertons will be speaking, the 220 Triathlon Experts Stage, and Casquette Live, a celebration of women’s cycling.

Speaking ahead of their appearance, Gee Atherton said, “We’ve always had a good time at the London Bike Show and this year looks like being the best ever. We can’t wait to show you the prototypes for our new Atherton Bikes.”