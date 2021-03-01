With 150mm of rear travel, a 160mm fork specification and Shimano motor tech, the E50 is a cleverly configured e-bike.

Amongst Saracen’s significant new mountain bike range, there is also a Shimano EP8 assisted Ariel E50.

This is Saracen’s first foray into the integrated e-bike market and the E50 uses Shimano’s best mid-drive technology, housed in a progressive geometry aluminium frame.

Like most of its e-bike rivals, the E50 rolls as a 29er at the front and tracks a smaller 27.5” wheel at the rear.

Using the latest Shimano e-bike tech

Similar to all other new Ariels, the E50 is fabricated from 6013-seres aluminium and has a very roomy cockpit. The geometry numbers are certainly on the progressive side for a 150mm bike.

On a large, Ariel E50 riders have 505mm of reach, whilst all sizes share the same 65° head angle and 76° seat angle. These measurements should place riders in a comfortable position when climbing and a confident posture when descending steep and technical terrain.

In the interest of keeping rider weight centred in steep terrain, the E50 has comparatively lengthy chainstays, at 465mm.

Providing the E50’s pedalling assistance is Shimano’s EP8 mid-drive motor, drawing power from a 504Wh battery pack. There is a specification caveat worth noting, with the E50 range. Saracen’s entry-level derivative uses the older Shimano E7000 motor system, whilst the Pro and Elite E50s multiply rider pedal input through EP8 mid-drive motors.

E50 is built to roll down any trail, with aplomb

The base specification E50 runs a Marzocchi Bomber Z1 160mm fork up front, with a Fox DPX2 Performance rear shock. Drivetrain and brakes are Shimano Deore M6100.

On an E50 Pro riders upgrade to a Fox 38 and Float X2 fork and shock combination, both in Performance specification. The 1×12 drivetrain is a combination of Shimano SLX/XT and brakes

Saracen’s Elite level E50 upgrade the fork to a Factory grade Fox 38, whilst a DHX2 Factory coil absorbs those rear wheel hits. The Shimano drivetrain is also full XT.

The price point for Saracen’s E50 base version is £4499.99, increasing to £5499.99 for a Pro and peaking at £6499.99 for the Elite.