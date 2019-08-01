Ard Rock starts a Swaledale Community Fund

Please donate as much as you can to support the community

The Ard Rock team write..

Flash flooding in the Swaledale valley has flooded homes, destroyed infrastructure, and submerged the Ard Rock site on July 30th 2019. The 2019 event is cancelled, but now is the time to really come together.

gofundme.com/ard-rock-swaledale-floods-community-fund-raising

For every £10 you donate, you will receive one entry to win the custom Santa Cruz Megatower CC built specially for Ard Rock 2019.

The damage to the local area is unprecedented. Homes are destroyed, livestock and pets swept away in the destructive waters. We’re thankful and lucky that we no human lives were lost. The emergency response was immense – fire services, mountain rescue, police, and well equipped farmers and local heroes immediately attended to those trapped and in severe danger.

The mountain bike community is buzzing with offers of support and assistance for those who need it most – local residents and the community. We are asking for your help. Your contributions will make a huge difference to the area. The floods are slowly subsiding, but leaving behind a trail of destruction. We need your help to turn this around. Ard Rock brings 15,000 visitors to Swaledale over the weekend. The boost to the local economy does not go unnoticed. But this year, the situation will leave many businesses with losses on top of the devastation to their homes and establishments.

We ask you to join us, stand together, spread the word and raise as much money as possible to show the world how much we care for the areas we love and enjoy.

Every penny raised will go into a community fund to support local residents, local businesses and volunteer services. We thank you in advance for your generosity.

(Please note 100% of Ard Rock participant entry fees are in the process of being refunded)