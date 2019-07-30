‘Ard Rock cancelled due to flooding

The Ard Rock goes the way of this year's Malverns Classic as an event cancelled by heavy rains

The ‘Ard Rock goes the way of this year’s Malverns Classic as an event cancelled by heavy rains. It appears though the nearby river Swale has burst its banks.

>>> How ‘Ard Rock became the biking festival of choice

Posting on their Facebook and Instagram accounts, organisers of ‘Ard Rock state:

“Dear friends,

“We are heartbroken to tell you that the 2019 Ard Rock enduro is cancelled. Flash flooding in the Swaledale valley has flooded roads, homes, land and submerged the Ard Rock site. Right now we are doing everything in our power to ensure our team on the ground is safe, and we can support all those who need help. The rainfall and situation is unprecedented in this area. Access to the area is blocked by emergency services from all roads. Please do not travel.

“Please allow us some time to ensure everyone is safe before we update you with all required details and FAQ’s.

Rest assured that none of our racers, participants or partners will be out of pocket. If you are a catering/services vendor, or brand we will be in contact shortly. We will update you via video when we know everyone is safe.

“Thank you for your understanding.

“With heavy hearts,

“Joe and the whole team at Ard Rock.“

We’ll update when we have more info.