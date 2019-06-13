Malverns Classic cancelled

Bad weather bins the bikefest

This weekend’s Malverns Classic is cancelled. This week’s ceaseless rainfall has made safety a real issue, particularly regarding getting out on Sunday.

malvernsclassic: “We are so sorry. We are cancelled, refunds will be issued. Please bare with us.”

It was clearly not an easy decision. Nor one made lightly. But after consulting the landowners, the trade folk and safety crew the decision was made to not go ahead with this year’s Malverns Classic. Refunds will be given. And the Malverns Classic team promise to be back bigger and better than ever in 2020.

malvernsclassic: “We need your help please”

The organisers have also put out a request for help with breaking down the event. So if you’re in the area, please pop by – even if only for a short time – to help out some of the good guys in the UK mountain bike event scene.

Malverns Classic press release

Unfortunately, you haven’t misread the title of this article. Due to heavy rain and despite our team doing the best they can to mitigate its effects, the decision has been made to cancel the event on health and safety grounds.

From the bottom of our hearts, we apologise to all the visitors, riders and traders who were stoked and had prepared to come to this year’s event. Refunds will be given, for any urgent refund enquires contact 0121 472 6688

Even though the weather is set to improve, another heavy downpour overnight made it clear that the site will become inaccessible, even before the crowds arrive – this wouldn’t be safe for any visitors wanting to get on or off the site and we would cause months’ worth of damage to the grounds of the beautiful Eastnor Deer Park on which we are situated.

Once again, we apologise but the weather has taken this decision out of our hands now and we can only promise to be back and better than ever for 2020! Next year we are moving the event to August 27th-30th when we should have better luck with the weather.

Thank you for your understanding and please bear with us.