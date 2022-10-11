Amazon Prime Early Access Sale mountain bike deals

Looking to get ahead with the seasonal shopping or just bag some essential bits of kit for a bargain price? The new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might just have what you're looking for
Get ready for some Bezos Bargains because Amazon has decided to go for another dose of deals this year with Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Why ‘early access’? Think of it like getting some of those juicy Black Friday deals ahead of time. And we’ll be bringing you the very best cycling and mountain bike bargains we can find.
Essentially, we’ll trawl through Amazon, root out the best deals, and pop them here, so all you have to do is peruse at your leisure and click if something takes your fancy. If you’re thinking early Christmas shopping, or need some essentials and are looking to save some money, we’ve got you covered.
When is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?
The sale will run on the 11th and 12th of October.
What kind of deals can I expect?
Much like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, we’re expecting to see a mixture of clothing, hardware, tech, accessories and bikes. That means you might pick up a discounted helmet, some cheap cleaning products, or things like lights, jackets, tools or bike stands with a massive saving. We’ve even seen whole bikes and tech like GoPro action cameras and GPS watches reduced too.
We’ll be keeping an eye on Amazon all day and updating this page with our pick of the best deals for Amazon and Amazon UK.
Best Amazon Prime mountain bike deals for the UK
Muc-Off Nanotech bike cleaner 5 litres
£35.16 £15.34 (save 56%)
Bulk buy your bike cleaner for the winter months with his huge 5 litre container of Muc Off Nanotech.
Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch
£319.99 £144.99 (save 55%)
Solar powered smartwatch by Garmin. Rugged GPS watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance. Built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) track in more challenging environments than GPS alone
Park Tool Chaingang Cleaning System
£42.99 £28.49 (save 34%)
The Park Tool Chain Gang contains everything needed to quickly and easily clean the chain, freewheel cogs, and chainrings. Includes a CM-5.3 Cyclone Chain Scrubber, a GSC-1 GearClean Brush, and an 8 oz bottle of CB-4 Bio ChainBrite.
Muc-Off 8 In 1 Bicycle Cleaning Kit
£39.99 £28.99 (save 28%)
The Muc-Off 8 in 1 Kit is the perfect gift for any bike fanatic. We’ve bundled together a selection of our best products to clean and protect your bike
Bell Super 3R Mips helmet
£191.99 £102.84 (save 46%)
A convertible full face helmet with removable chin guard that’s ideal for extra protection while trail riding, all-mountain adventures or enduro racing
Park Tool Deluxe Home Mechanic Repair Stand
£259 £219.99 (save 15%)
Narrow clamping jaws fit into tight areas or on short seat posts. Rubber saddle pad allows bikes to be hung by the saddle or seatpost.
Garmin Edge 130 Plus cycling computer
£169.99 £109.99 (save 35%)
Simplified, rugged design with 1.8” display that’s crisp and easy to read in sunlight or low-light conditions. Improve your fitness with dynamic performance insights such as VO2 max and heart rate, and manage your efforts during tough ascents with the ClimbPro feature. Know where you’ve been, where you’re headed and how to get back to start with turn prompts and a breadcrumb map
Renogy Boot Dryer
£32.99 £25.87 (save 22%)
Dry your wet bike shoes quicker, or warm them up before heading out, with the Renogy boot dryers. Featuring an intelligent timer, adjustable rack and folding design for easy storage.
Sealskinz Unisex Waterproof Extreme Cold cap
£30 £23.99 (save 20%)
Keep your head warm while riding in the harshest of conditions with this waterproof insulated cap from Sealskinz
Muc-Off Camo MTB Gloves
£29.99 £17.99 (save 40%)
These rad Muc-Off gloves feature a silicone printed palm and fingers that offer an enhanced grip on your bars and brake levers
Helly Henson Merino Base layer – Mens
£75 £59.49 (save 21%)
Odor-resistant and naturally anti-microbial, the Helly Henson Merino Baser Layer adds warmth to your winter layering system