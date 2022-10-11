Amazon Prime Early Access Sale mountain bike deals

Looking to get ahead with the seasonal shopping or just bag some essential bits of kit for a bargain price? The new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might just have what you're looking for

Get ready for some Bezos Bargains because Amazon has decided to go for another dose of deals this year with Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Why ‘early access’? Think of it like getting some of those juicy Black Friday deals ahead of time. And we’ll be bringing you the very best cycling and mountain bike bargains we can find.

Essentially, we’ll trawl through Amazon, root out the best deals, and pop them here, so all you have to do is peruse at your leisure and click if something takes your fancy. If you’re thinking early Christmas shopping, or need some essentials and are looking to save some money, we’ve got you covered.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

The sale will run on the 11th and 12th of October.

What kind of deals can I expect?

Much like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, we’re expecting to see a mixture of clothing, hardware, tech, accessories and bikes. That means you might pick up a discounted helmet, some cheap cleaning products, or things like lights, jackets, tools or bike stands with a massive saving. We’ve even seen whole bikes and tech like GoPro action cameras and GPS watches reduced too.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Amazon all day and updating this page with our pick of the best deals for Amazon and Amazon UK.

Best Amazon Prime mountain bike deals for the UK

Muc-Off Nanotech bike cleaner 5 litres £35.16 £15.34 (save 56%)

Bulk buy your bike cleaner for the winter months with his huge 5 litre container of Muc Off Nanotech. View Deal Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch £319.99 £144.99 (save 55%)

Solar powered smartwatch by Garmin. Rugged GPS watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance. Built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) track in more challenging environments than GPS alone View Deal

Park Tool Chaingang Cleaning System £42.99 £28.49 (save 34%)

The Park Tool Chain Gang contains everything needed to quickly and easily clean the chain, freewheel cogs, and chainrings. Includes a CM-5.3 Cyclone Chain Scrubber, a GSC-1 GearClean Brush, and an 8 oz bottle of CB-4 Bio ChainBrite. View Deal