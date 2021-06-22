Complete MTB outfit for under £200 on Amazon that actually looks good

We set ourselves a challenge: could we kit ourselves out with helmet, shoes, glasses, jersey, overshorts, liner shorts, gloves and socks for under two hundred quid? And not look like a total spod.

As you’ve no doubt seen (and probably got irritated with) today and yesterday has seen us cover Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals. Being the world’s superstore, Amazon isn’t exactly a specialist retailer or your local Mom ‘n’ Pop LBS. Most of what Amazon try to hawk is pretty comically ropey looking. Especially when it comes to sports like mountain biking.

But if you dig around hard enough – and know where to spend and where to save – we reckon it is possible to kit yourself from head to toe with MTB apparel for under £200. And that’s including a helmet and a pair of shoes.

Without any further ado, this is the ensemble we came up with. What do you think?

Would you wear this clobber?

Nocihcass MTB Helmet £39.99 £31.00

Apart from the fact that the brand name (Nocihcass) looks like an anagram of a lung disease or something, this lid looks pretty good to us. There are other colourways but we like this olive. View Deal

Westlight Polarized Sunglasses £13.99 £10.35

These day, with sunglasses, you’ve got to go big or go home. Massive widescreen (windscreen?) semi-frameless glasses are the way to go. Not for the shy and retiring. Embrace the bigly. View Deal

Arsuxeo Long Sleeve Half Zipper Jersey £19.99

We’re partial to a half-zip jersey. More than enough ventilation and it does away with that annoying section of zip over your beer belly when hunched over. Long sleeves are a must too. View Deal

RockBros Full Finger Gloves £16.89

Sure, these gloves have spider web motifs on them. What’s wrong with that? Spider webs are cool. We have slight reservation with the RockShox-alike brand name but hey-ho. View Deal

Bergrisar Mountain Bike Shorts £26.99 Overshorts were actually the trickiest item here to find. Well, half-decent looking ones anyway! These are perhaps a little too much on the noughties/Matrix spectrum actually. Hmm… View Deal

Rotto Cycling Liner Shorts £19.99 £15.19

If you’ve ever searched Amazon for liner shorts you’ll have seen these shorts but probably displayed inside-out (presumably to display the liner pad). It’s really rather confusing. View Deal

Yuedge Crew Socks £13.99

With socks and mountain biking it’s all about the length. And the correct length – for this month at least – is the crew sock. Ideally in a dark palette. So this triple pack fits the bill nicely. View Deal