Want more progression from your enduro bike’s rear-suspension? These new links could be the answer.







Industrial designers and CNC machine technicians at Cascade Components, have developed two new rocker links.

The Pacific Northwest engineering company specializes in optimising rear suspension kinematics, with its own range of aftermarket rocker links. Cascade has shaped new linkage components for some of the most desirable trail and enduro bikes, and its latest products target Evil and Specialized owners.

If you are on the latest version of Specialized’s Stumpjumper Evo and want more travel, with greater rear suspension progression, Cascade has a link for you.

Getting a bit more from your Evo

Machined from 6061-T6 series aluminium, the Cascade components Stumpjumper Evo link increases travel from 150- to 158mm.

Not only is there more travel to absorb those big hits and landings, but with the Cascade link, suspension progression improves by 7%, which should resist that clunking bottom-out sound, if you do something silly.

The slight increase in overall rear-wheel travel and better bottom-out resistance should allow riders to run dial-in better small-bump compliance, without risking the Stumpjumper Evo blowing through its travel, when encountering technical terrain features at speed.

A linkage upgrade for riders on smaller wheels

It is much the same formula for Cascade’s second new link, designed for Evil’s Insurgent. The 27.5” wheeled enduro bike sees frame travel go from 151- to 155mm, with a corresponding 12% gain in suspension progression.

Both the new Stumpjumper Evo and Evil Insurgent links from Cascade Components feature Enduro MAX bearings, which have a proven reputation for reliability, even in the muddiest riding conditions.

If you wish to get even rowdier with your Specialized Stumpjumper Evo, the Cascade link upgrade prices at $235, with the Evil Insurgent LB rocker retailing for $249. Riders will have option on three colours (black, silver and orange) with either of these new links from Cascade Components.