The Vitus E-Sommet now looks a lot more like a conventional e-bike, but it has lost none of its enduro riding attributes.
For the range of 2021 Vitus ebikes, Vitus has radically redesigned its E-Sommet enduro e-bike.
The first-generation E-Sommet featured a conventional mountain bike frame, with an external bolt-on battery pack. With the second-generation E-Sommet, Vitus has integrated the power source, delivering a much better looking bike.
For Vitus the core target market remains enduro mountain bikers, who relish descending highly technical trails, whilst saving energy on the climbs. With its new aluminium frame design, the E-Sommet delivers 167mm of travel and a mullet wheel size configuration.
The 6061-T6 grade aluminium frame houses a choice of two battery capacities, in its downtube. Vitus was keen to retain an affordable entry price point for the new E-Sommet and the 504Wh battery pack is key in making that happen.
For those riders with additional budget, there is the latest Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor, powered by a more potent 630Wh battery pack.
Fit for any terrain
True to is enduro e-bike purpose, the new E-Sommet has some very progressive geometry numbers. Rolling a 29” front wheel in a 170mm fork, the E-Sommet sits at a very slack 64° head angle. Reach numbers are too radical, with a size L stretch to 478mm across the top.
Recognising the trends towards longer dropper seatposts, the Vitus industrial design team has reshaped E-Sommet’s seat tube to allow for up to 200mm of drop, on the size L/XL frame sizes.
An Acros headset neatly ports the cables into their individual internally routed channels and robust protective cladding is present around the mid-drive motor’s casing, downtube and stays.
Vitus is launching with the E-Sommet VR, pedal-assisted by Shimano’s E7000 drive unit. It features an X-Fusion Trace 36 RC 170mm fork, O2 Pro R shock and rolls WTB ST Light i30 rims on Vitus KT Hubs. Pricing for the E-Sommet VR is £3599.99 and it has a weight classification of 23.5kg.
Scheduled for availability in January 2021, are the E-Sommet VRS and VRX derivatives.
The VRS upgrades its suspension offering to Rockshox’s Zeb Select RC 170mm fork and a Super Deluxe Select R shock. Its mid-drive motor is also Shimano’s latest EP8 specification and the wheelset is supplied by DT Swiss, being from the company’s H1900 product line. The VRS is set to retail at £4799.99 and weighs 24.69kg.
If you want the ultimate second-generation Vitus enduro e-bike, that would be the £5499.99 VRX. It rolls DT Swiss H1700 wheels and has a Zeb Ultimate RC2 170mm fork, supported by a Super Deluxe Select+ RT rear shock.
Vitus E-Sommet 27 VR
View Deal: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet 27 VR at Chain Reaction Cycles for £3599.99
- Frame: E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries.
- Fork: X-Fusion Trace 36 RC 170mm
- Rear Shock: X-Fusion O2 Pro R 205×65
- Drive Unit: Shimano E7000
- Battery: Shimano E8035 504 Wh
- Cycle Computer: Shimano E7000
- Assist Switch: Shimano E7000
- Bottom Bracket: Shimano BB52 68/73mm
- Crankset: Shimano E8000 165mm
- Chain: KMC e11s
- Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore M5120 11-Speed
- Cassette: Sunrace CSMS7 11-51t 11-Speed
- Shifters: Shimano Deore M5100 11-Speed
- Brakes: Shimano MT520 hydraulic disc
- Rotors: Shimano SLX RT66 203/203mm 6 Bolt
- Wheels: WTB ST Light i30/ Vitus KT Hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″
- Thru-Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger
- Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
- Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL: 25mm Rise 800mm Width
- Seatpost: Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm; Drop M: 150mm; Drop L/XL: 170mm Drop
- Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron Saddle
Vitus E-Sommet 27 VRS
View Deal: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet VRS at Chain Reaction Cycles for £4599.99
- Frame: E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium Framset with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries.
- Fork: RockShox Zeb Select RC 170mm
- Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select R 205×65
- Drive Unit: Shimano EP8
- Battery: Shimano E8036 630Wh
- Cycle Computer: Shimano EM800
- Assist Switch: Shimano E7000
- Bottom Bracket: Shimano BB52 68/73mm
- Crankset: Shimano EM600 165mm
- Chain: Shimano Deore M6100 12 speed
- Rear Derailleur: Shimano SLX M7100 12 speed
- Cassette: Shimano Deore M6100 12speed 10-51t
- Shifters: Shimano SLX M7100 I-spec EV
- Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120
- Rotors: Shimano RT66 203mm/203mm 6 Bolt
- Wheels: DT Swiss H1900
- Tyres: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″
- Thru-Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger
- Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm
- Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL: 25mm Rise 800mm Width
- Seatpost: Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm Drop; M: 150mm Drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop
- Saddle: WTB Volt 142
- Weight: 24.69kg
Vitus E-Sommet 27 VRX
View Deal: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet 27 VRX at Chain Reaction Cycles for £5199.99
- Frame: E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries.
- Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate RC2 170mm
- Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT 205×65
- Drive Unit: Shimano EP8
- Battery: Shimano E8036 630Wh
- Cycle Computer: Shimano EM800
- Assist Switch: Shimano EM800
- Bottom Bracket: Shimano BB52 68/73mm
- Crankset: Shimano M8150 165mm
- Chain: Shimano SLX M7100 12-Speed
- Rear Derailleur: Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed
- Cassette: Shimano SLX M7100 12-Speed 10-51T
- Shifters: Shimano XT M8100 I-Spec EV
- Brakes: Shimano XT M8120 hydraulic disc
- Rotors: Shimano RT76 203mm/203mm 6 Bolt
- Wheels: DT Swiss H1700
- Tyres: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″
- Thru-Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger
- Stem: Nukeproof Horizon Stem 50mm 31.8mm
- Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL : 25mm Rise 800mm Width
- Seatpost: Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm Drop; M: 150mm Drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop
- Saddle: WTB Volt 142
- Weight: 24.31kg