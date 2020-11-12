The Vitus E-Sommet now looks a lot more like a conventional e-bike, but it has lost none of its enduro riding attributes.

For the range of 2021 Vitus ebikes, Vitus has radically redesigned its E-Sommet enduro e-bike.

The first-generation E-Sommet featured a conventional mountain bike frame, with an external bolt-on battery pack. With the second-generation E-Sommet, Vitus has integrated the power source, delivering a much better looking bike.

For Vitus the core target market remains enduro mountain bikers, who relish descending highly technical trails, whilst saving energy on the climbs. With its new aluminium frame design, the E-Sommet delivers 167mm of travel and a mullet wheel size configuration.

The 6061-T6 grade aluminium frame houses a choice of two battery capacities, in its downtube. Vitus was keen to retain an affordable entry price point for the new E-Sommet and the 504Wh battery pack is key in making that happen.

For those riders with additional budget, there is the latest Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor, powered by a more potent 630Wh battery pack.

Fit for any terrain

True to is enduro e-bike purpose, the new E-Sommet has some very progressive geometry numbers. Rolling a 29” front wheel in a 170mm fork, the E-Sommet sits at a very slack 64° head angle. Reach numbers are too radical, with a size L stretch to 478mm across the top.

Recognising the trends towards longer dropper seatposts, the Vitus industrial design team has reshaped E-Sommet’s seat tube to allow for up to 200mm of drop, on the size L/XL frame sizes.

An Acros headset neatly ports the cables into their individual internally routed channels and robust protective cladding is present around the mid-drive motor’s casing, downtube and stays.

>> Get Christmas sorted with an MBR subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Vitus is launching with the E-Sommet VR, pedal-assisted by Shimano’s E7000 drive unit. It features an X-Fusion Trace 36 RC 170mm fork, O2 Pro R shock and rolls WTB ST Light i30 rims on Vitus KT Hubs. Pricing for the E-Sommet VR is £3599.99 and it has a weight classification of 23.5kg.

Scheduled for availability in January 2021, are the E-Sommet VRS and VRX derivatives.

The VRS upgrades its suspension offering to Rockshox’s Zeb Select RC 170mm fork and a Super Deluxe Select R shock. Its mid-drive motor is also Shimano’s latest EP8 specification and the wheelset is supplied by DT Swiss, being from the company’s H1900 product line. The VRS is set to retail at £4799.99 and weighs 24.69kg.

If you want the ultimate second-generation Vitus enduro e-bike, that would be the £5499.99 VRX. It rolls DT Swiss H1700 wheels and has a Zeb Ultimate RC2 170mm fork, supported by a Super Deluxe Select+ RT rear shock.

Vitus E-Sommet 27 VR

View Deal: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet 27 VR at Chain Reaction Cycles for £3599.99

Frame: E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries.

E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries. Fork: X-Fusion Trace 36 RC 170mm

X-Fusion Trace 36 RC 170mm Rear Shock: X-Fusion O2 Pro R 205×65

X-Fusion O2 Pro R 205×65 Drive Unit: Shimano E7000

Shimano E7000 Battery: Shimano E8035 504 Wh

Shimano E8035 504 Wh Cycle Computer: Shimano E7000

Shimano E7000 Assist Switch: Shimano E7000

Shimano E7000 Bottom Bracket: Shimano BB52 68/73mm

Shimano BB52 68/73mm Crankset: Shimano E8000 165mm

Shimano E8000 165mm Chain: KMC e11s

KMC e11s Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore M5120 11-Speed

Shimano Deore M5120 11-Speed Cassette: Sunrace CSMS7 11-51t 11-Speed

Sunrace CSMS7 11-51t 11-Speed Shifters: Shimano Deore M5100 11-Speed

Shimano Deore M5100 11-Speed Brakes: Shimano MT520 hydraulic disc

Shimano MT520 hydraulic disc Rotors: Shimano SLX RT66 203/203mm 6 Bolt

Shimano SLX RT66 203/203mm 6 Bolt Wheels: WTB ST Light i30/ Vitus KT Hubs

WTB ST Light i30/ Vitus KT Hubs Tyres: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″

Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″ Thru-Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger

SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL: 25mm Rise 800mm Width

Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL: 25mm Rise 800mm Width Seatpost: Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm; Drop M: 150mm; Drop L/XL: 170mm Drop

Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm; Drop M: 150mm; Drop L/XL: 170mm Drop Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron Saddle

Vitus E-Sommet 27 VRS

View Deal: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet VRS at Chain Reaction Cycles for £4599.99

Frame: E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium Framset with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries.

E-Sommet 6061-T6 Aluminium Framset with 167mm Travel – Full internal cable routing, post mount disc brake, boost hub spacing, SRAM UDH hanger, Internal battery mount suitable for 504 & 630 WH internal batteries. Fork: RockShox Zeb Select RC 170mm

RockShox Zeb Select RC 170mm Rear Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select R 205×65

RockShox Super Deluxe Select R 205×65 Drive Unit: Shimano EP8

Shimano EP8 Battery: Shimano E8036 630Wh

Shimano E8036 630Wh Cycle Computer: Shimano EM800

Shimano EM800 Assist Switch: Shimano E7000

Shimano E7000 Bottom Bracket: Shimano BB52 68/73mm

Shimano BB52 68/73mm Crankset: Shimano EM600 165mm

Shimano EM600 165mm Chain: Shimano Deore M6100 12 speed

Shimano Deore M6100 12 speed Rear Derailleur: Shimano SLX M7100 12 speed

Shimano SLX M7100 12 speed Cassette: Shimano Deore M6100 12speed 10-51t

Shimano Deore M6100 12speed 10-51t Shifters: Shimano SLX M7100 I-spec EV

Shimano SLX M7100 I-spec EV Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120

Shimano SLX M7120 Rotors: Shimano RT66 203mm/203mm 6 Bolt

Shimano RT66 203mm/203mm 6 Bolt Wheels: DT Swiss H1900

DT Swiss H1900 Tyres: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″

Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD 29×2.5″/ Maxxis High Roller II Maxx Terra DD 27.5×2.5″ Thru-Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger

SRAM Maxle Stealth 12x148mm, 180mmx13mm. M12x1.0 W/ UDH Hanger Stem: Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm

Nukeproof Neutron Stem 45mm 31.8mm Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL: 25mm Rise 800mm Width

Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm Bars S/M: 12mm Rise 780mm Width L/XL: 25mm Rise 800mm Width Seatpost: Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm Drop; M: 150mm Drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop

Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost 34.9mm – S: 125mm Drop; M: 150mm Drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop Saddle: WTB Volt 142

WTB Volt 142 Weight: 24.69kg

Vitus E-Sommet 27 VRX

View Deal: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet 27 VRX at Chain Reaction Cycles for £5199.99