New Vitus e-bikes: four E-Sommets and a whole new E-Escarpe 29/27.5 range

Details just in of the 2020 Vitus E-Bike range. E-Sommet expanded up to four models. Plus a whole new E-Escarpe 29/27.5 ebike range.

Vitus e-mountain bikes press release

E-Bikes are much loved in the Vitus HQ, when we first designed and launched the E-Sommet it was to squeeze in extra runs on a staff rides and get out and do shuttles of our favourite DH trails before work. Since then the popularity of E-MTB has exploded. Our E-Sommet range has won best in test on serval occasions thanks to it’s solid geometry, riding characteristics and suspension performance.

For 2020 we have expand our range and introduced the E-Escarpe to our line-up. The 140mm travel E-Bike shares the same great geo and suspension performance as our award winning E-Sommet. The E-Escarpe has been designed to be the fun, all-day trail riding ripper.

Due to the popularity of the range we have increased the spec offering from 2 models to 4 to ensure our customers have the choice to pick the spec that suits their budget.

Whatever E-bike you choose, we just hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

2020 Vitus E-Sommet

E-Curious? Supercharge your ride with the award-winning E-Sommet. Designed by passionate mountain bikers to handle the most technical descents thanks to its aggressive geometry based on our hard charging Sommet enduro bike. The E-Sommet gives your ride a boost as you smash out more runs on your local trails than ever before. Experience the buzz of carving corners with pedal assist on both the climbs and the descents.

_ SHIMANO STEPS E7000 Motor

_ Alloy 27.5” frame with aggressive enduro geometry

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 160mm Rockshox 35 Gold RL

_ 160mm Rockshox Delux Select R

_ Shimano Deore 1×10 gearing

_ SRAM Guide T Brakes, 200mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ WTB SERRA i29 Wheelset

_ Weight – 22.91kg

RRP: £3199

2020 Vitus E-Sommet VR

_ SHIMANO STEPS E7000 Motor

_ Alloy 27.5” frame with aggressive enduro geometry

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 170mm Fox Float 36 Rhythm eBike Tune

_ 160mm Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite

_ SRAM NX/SX EAGLE 1X12 gearing

_ SRAM Guide RE Brakes, 200mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss H1900 Wheelset

_ Weight – 22.94kg

RRP: £3799

2020 Vitus E-Sommet VRS

_ SHIMANO STEPS E8000 Motor

_ Alloy 27.5” frame with aggressive enduro geometry

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 170mm Fox Float 36 Performance eBike Tune

_ 160mm Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite

_ Shimano XT M8100 1X12 gearing

_ SRAM Guide RE Brakes, 200mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss H1700 Wheelset

_ Weight – 22.63kg

RRP: £3999

2020 Vitus E-Sommet VRX

_ SHIMANO STEPS E8000 Motor

_ Alloy 27.5” frame with aggressive enduro geometry

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 170mm Fox Float 36 Factory FIT GRIP 2 eBike Tune

_ 160mm Fox Float DPX2 Factory

_ Shimano XTR/XT 1X12 gearing

_ Shimano XT M8120 4 piston brakes, 203mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss HX 1501 Wheelset

_ Weight – 22.30kg

RRP: £4999

2020 Vitus E-Escarpe

A new addition to our 2020 E-bike range, the E-Escarpe. It takes all the great qualities of our award winning E-Sommet range and bundles it into a shorter travel trail E-bike. With a 29” front wheel and 27.5” + rear wheel, 65deg head angle and long reach the E-Escarpe is ready to rip up the trails and take you to new heights!

_ E-Escarpe 6061 Alloy Boost 140mm frame – 29” front 27.5” Plus rear.

_ SHIMANO STEPS E7000 Motor

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 140mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 29” eBike Fork

_ 140mm Rockshox Delux Select R

_ Shimano Deore 1×10 gearing

_ Shimano MT-501 brakes, 203mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ WTB ST i30 Front / ST i35 Rear

_ Weight – 22.55kg

RRP: RRP: £3199

2020 Vitus E-Escarpe VR

_ E-Escarpe 6061 Alloy Boost 140mm frame – 29” front 27.5” Plus rear.

_ SHIMANO STEPS E7000 Motor

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 140mm Fox Float 34 Rhythm 29” eBike Fork

_ 140mm Fox Float DPS

_ SRAM NX/SX 1×12 Gearing

_ SRAM Guide RE Brakes, 200mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss H1900 Spline 30 Front / 35 Rear

_ Weight – 22.63kg

RRP: £3799

2020 Vitus E-Escarpe VRS

_ E-Escarpe 6061 Alloy Boost 140mm frame – 29” front 27.5” Plus rear.

_ SHIMANO STEPS E8000 Motor

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 140mm Fox Float 36 Performance 29” eBike Fork

_ 140mm Fox Float DPS Performance

_ Shimano XT 1×12 Gearing

_ SRAM Guide RE Brakes, 200mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss H1700 Spline 30 Front / 35 Rear

_ Weight – 22.33kg

RRP: £4299

2020 Vitus E-Escarpe VRX

_ E-Escarpe 6061 Alloy Boost 140mm frame – 29” front 27.5” Plus rear.

_ SHIMANO STEPS E8000 Motor

_ Eco, trail or Boost Power modes

_ Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs

_ E8010 Shimano Battery

_ 140mm Fox Float 36 Factory FIT GRIP2 29” eBike Fork

_ 140mm Fox Float DPS Factory shock

_ Shimano XTR/XT 1×12 Gearing

_ Shimano XT M8120 4 brakes, 203mm rotors

_ Tubeless Ready Maxxis 3C Tyres

_ DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline 30 Front / 35 Rear

_ Weight – 22.14kg

RRP: £4999