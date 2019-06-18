Day 2 of Trans-Provence: quintessential on-sight enduro racing

Even a bit of rain and hail can't spoil the Provencal party

Mavic Trans-Provence Day 2 really showcased the quintessence of Trans-Provence, with four stages of on-sight woodland adventure racing.

Mavic Trans-Provence DAY 2 stats

Start: Villars-Colmars

Finish: Valberg

Distance: 48.46km

Ascent: 1585m

Descent: 3761m

No. of Special Stages: 4

General classification after Day 2

Few stage race day starts are as iconic as Col des Champs, now a legendary part of the Trans-Provence story. The col would see no racing today but would make the perfect start the day before riders tackled the short but sharp Day 2.

A real mix of riding greeted the riders on Day 2 as they skirted the Mercantour National Park and entered the Maritime Alps. Everything from high Grey Earth, flat-out woods and some steeper trails made it a smorgasbord of what Trans-Provence has become known and loved for over the years.

An ominous forecast failed to materialise until late in the day as riders made their way from stage 7 to 8. The Dark Cloud Crew rolled into Guillaumes at the tail end of a record late finish. They and the last few on-mountain staff, were caught out as the heavens opened delivering a short, late afternoon burst of hail and rain in equal measure.