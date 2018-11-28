Specialized launch new helmet range with ANGi crash detection and notification

Mountain bike helmet range with MIPS throughout and ANGi on the top models
2019 Specialized helmet line up includes MIPS integration along with the new proprietary ANGi crash detection and notification technology.
ANGi = Angular and G-Force Indicator
ANGi is a helmet-mounted sensor with accelerometer and gyroscope. It measures impact forces. It also measures rotational forces even when there’s no outright impact force.
ANGi helmets are live tracking devices, crash detectors and safety beacons that connect you to “help” in the event of a crash.
The ANGi sensor nned pairing to a smartphone with Specialized’s Ride App installed. If the helmet sensor detects what it thinks is a crash it will connect with the app, sound an alarm and begin a countdown. If you’re fine, cancle the alarm and keep riding. If you’re seriously injured and/or unconscious the app texts your nominated emergency contact(s) with the news and also includes your GPS location.
Another feature of Ride App is that you also input a route plan and/or an estimated ride duration, the idea being that even if you’re not in an area with phone signal your emergency contact knows when you should be back and has some route info to try and find you.
ANGi sensors will be made available aftermarket as well.
MIPS SL
Specialized worked with MIPS to design a system that minimises the effects on overall helmet weight and ventilation. The MIPS SL system “truly meets the needs of the high performance rider, both in terms of ventilation and comfort (weight)”.
“A new, ultra-light, and supremely comfortable version of MIPS that’s available exclusively on Specialized road and mountain helmets. With MIPS SL, we’ve essentially integrated MIPS technology within the helmet padding itself.
“MIPS SL’s minimalist ‘watchband’ attachment system provides 10 to 15 millimetres of rotation in every direction and offers the same brain protection benefits as other versions of MIPS, while also ushering in a new level of comfort and weight savings.”
Specialized S-Works Dissident MIPS ANGi
Claimed to be the lightest, most-ventilated, and technically advanced carbon fibre full-face mountain bike helmet out there.
- Lightweight Carbon Matrix shell—target weight 1000g
- 3D-sculpted cheekpads and updated crown pad design for improved ventilation and a more comfortable secure fit
- 4th Dimension Cooling System and ventilation
- Magnetic chin strap buckle improves comfort and allows for one-handed use
- Helmet EJECT system compatible
- Leatt brace compatible
- Removable washable liner and cheek pads
- MIPS-equipped
- Integrated ANGI crash sensor
- SRP £380
Specialized Ambush MIPS ANGi
Claimed to be “the lightest and most ventilated extended coverage helmet available.”
- Patented aramid-reinforced skeleton provides internal EPS support
- Patented Energy Optimized Multi-Density EPS construction helps to manage impact energy
- Mindset 360 fit system provides a secure, customizable fit with 360-degree tension adjustment, five height positions, and an integrated dial for easy, on-the-fly adjustments
- Micro indexing visor allows for a wide range of on-trail adjustments, as well as goggle stowage
- 4th Dimension Cooling System with massive vents, internal Cross-Channels, and aligned exhaust ports increases airflow
- Low profile in-moulded shell with smooth, snag-free exterior shape
- Extended coverage for added protection and durability
- Lightweight, quick-drying liner features a Gutter Action Brow that channels moisture away from eyes
- Tri-Fix web splitter for improved comfort and ease of strap adjustments
- MIPS-equipped
- Integrated ANGI crash sensor
- SRP £130
Specialized Ambush Comp MIPS ANGi
“A lightweight, extended coverage helmet at a wallet-friendly price.”
- Composite Matrix internal reinforcement allows large vents for greater cooling
- In-moulded shell improves strength and reduces weight
- Mindset 360 fit system provides a secure, comfortable fit with 360-degree tension adjustment, five height positions, and integrated dial for on-the-fly adjustments
- Micro indexing visor allows for a wide range of fast, secure on-trail adjustments, as well as goggle stowage
- 4th Dimension Cooling system optimizes ventilation
- Extended coverage for added protection and durability
- Tri-Fix web splitter for improved comfort and ease of strap adjustments
- MIPS-equipped
- Integrated ANGI crash sensor
- SRP £100
Specialized Tactic III MIPS
Redesigned to also be lighter than ever, all while keeping its level of protection. Described as “a tried-and-true trail helmet that gets you to the top of a climb and protects you on the way down.”
- Versatile HairPort SL II fit system, with six height positions and a micro-adjustable dial, makes it easy to adjust the fit
- 4th Dimension Cooling System optimizes ventilation
- In-moulded shell improves strength and reduces weight
- Extended rear coverage for added protection in technical, all mountain terrain. Full-size visor with easy on/off aFIX visor attachment
- Tri-Fix web splitter for improved comfort and ease of strap adjustments. MIPS-equipped
- Fit system is ANGi crash sensor ready
- SRP £80