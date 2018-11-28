Specialized launch new helmet range with ANGi crash detection and notification

Mountain bike helmet range with MIPS throughout and ANGi on the top models

2019 Specialized helmet line up includes MIPS integration along with the new proprietary ANGi crash detection and notification technology.

ANGi = Angular and G-Force Indicator

ANGi is a helmet-mounted sensor with accelerometer and gyroscope. It measures impact forces. It also measures rotational forces even when there’s no outright impact force.

ANGi helmets are live tracking devices, crash detectors and safety beacons that connect you to “help” in the event of a crash.

The ANGi sensor nned pairing to a smartphone with Specialized’s Ride App installed. If the helmet sensor detects what it thinks is a crash it will connect with the app, sound an alarm and begin a countdown. If you’re fine, cancle the alarm and keep riding. If you’re seriously injured and/or unconscious the app texts your nominated emergency contact(s) with the news and also includes your GPS location.

Another feature of Ride App is that you also input a route plan and/or an estimated ride duration, the idea being that even if you’re not in an area with phone signal your emergency contact knows when you should be back and has some route info to try and find you.

The new helmet line up includes MIPS integration through every single model, along with the new proprietary ANGi crash detection and notification technology in the higher end models.

ANGi sensors will be made available aftermarket as well.

MIPS SL

Specialized worked with MIPS to design a system that minimises the effects on overall helmet weight and ventilation. The MIPS SL system “truly meets the needs of the high performance rider, both in terms of ventilation and comfort (weight)”.

“A new, ultra-light, and supremely comfortable version of MIPS that’s available exclusively on Specialized road and mountain helmets. With MIPS SL, we’ve essentially integrated MIPS technology within the helmet padding itself.

“MIPS SL’s minimalist ‘watchband’ attachment system provides 10 to 15 millimetres of rotation in every direction and offers the same brain protection benefits as other versions of MIPS, while also ushering in a new level of comfort and weight savings.”

Specialized S-Works Dissident MIPS ANGi

Claimed to be the lightest, most-ventilated, and technically advanced carbon fibre full-face mountain bike helmet out there.

Lightweight Carbon Matrix shell—target weight 1000g

3D-sculpted cheekpads and updated crown pad design for improved ventilation and a more comfortable secure fit

4th Dimension Cooling System and ventilation

Magnetic chin strap buckle improves comfort and allows for one-handed use

Helmet EJECT system compatible

Leatt brace compatible

Removable washable liner and cheek pads

MIPS-equipped

Integrated ANGI crash sensor

SRP £380

Specialized Ambush MIPS ANGi

Claimed to be “the lightest and most ventilated extended coverage helmet available.”

Patented aramid-reinforced skeleton provides internal EPS support

Patented Energy Optimized Multi-Density EPS construction helps to manage impact energy

Mindset 360 fit system provides a secure, customizable fit with 360-degree tension adjustment, five height positions, and an integrated dial for easy, on-the-fly adjustments

Micro indexing visor allows for a wide range of on-trail adjustments, as well as goggle stowage

4th Dimension Cooling System with massive vents, internal Cross-Channels, and aligned exhaust ports increases airflow

Low profile in-moulded shell with smooth, snag-free exterior shape

Extended coverage for added protection and durability

Lightweight, quick-drying liner features a Gutter Action Brow that channels moisture away from eyes

Tri-Fix web splitter for improved comfort and ease of strap adjustments

MIPS-equipped

Integrated ANGI crash sensor

SRP £130

Specialized Ambush Comp MIPS ANGi

“A lightweight, extended coverage helmet at a wallet-friendly price.”

Composite Matrix internal reinforcement allows large vents for greater cooling

In-moulded shell improves strength and reduces weight

Mindset 360 fit system provides a secure, comfortable fit with 360-degree tension adjustment, five height positions, and integrated dial for on-the-fly adjustments

Micro indexing visor allows for a wide range of fast, secure on-trail adjustments, as well as goggle stowage

4th Dimension Cooling system optimizes ventilation

Extended coverage for added protection and durability

Tri-Fix web splitter for improved comfort and ease of strap adjustments

MIPS-equipped

Integrated ANGI crash sensor

SRP £100

Specialized Tactic III MIPS

Redesigned to also be lighter than ever, all while keeping its level of protection. Described as “a tried-and-true trail helmet that gets you to the top of a climb and protects you on the way down.”