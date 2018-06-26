The new Canyon Lux is a real XC ripper

Long standing cross country machine gets a revamp at last

Already achieving podiums at World Cup level, Canyon’s top thinkers have practically thrown away the old Canyon Lux and started from fresh for this one.

Read our thoughts on the previous Canyon Lux here

Canyon Lux need to know

100mm travel

Designed around a 100-110mm suspension fork

New frame features flat-mount shock location – same as new Canyon Spectral and Canyon Torque

Revised shock linkage configuration makes use of highly tuned flex stays

Frame drops 250 grams over previous model (Medium)

Room for 29 x 2.3in tyres

Dropper post specced as standard on all but the two lowest models

Six models over two frame platforms: Four Lux CF SL models starting from £2349 and two using the higher quality carbon CF SLX frames

CF SL bikes fitted with 110mm travel fork, lighter CF SLX with 100mm travel

Space for 2 x 800ml bottles in each frame size (S-XL)

canyon.com

It seems that 2018 is seeing a resurgence in short travel cross country machines as every major brand seeks to release a new, more capable bike aimed at going as blisteringly fast as possible either within or outside of the tape.

Canyon are no strangers to producing successful short travel rigs but the existing Lux cross country race bike was starting to look a little long in the tooth compared to many of this new breed. But the light burns bright at Canyon HQ as the curtain drops on the new Lux. Looking far more like its longer travel stablemates, the Spectral and Torque, the new Lux is one rapid looking prospect.

Key features of the new Canyon Lux

Building on the XC success of its predecessor, Canyon’s engineers had two chief goals for the new Lux; to reduce the overall weight of frame and shock to less than two kilograms and to create enough internal space to fit two full size bottles no matter the frame size.

Further to these fundamental goals, it’s obvious to see that the whole frame has been redesigned to capitalise on the design and success of the Lux’s longer travel stablemates such as the Spectral and Torque. The repositioned shock and extended seat mast now make it one of the family and this is also replicated (to a point) in the suspension kinematics.

The old Lux made use of a flex stay rear triangle that was constantly under tension, giving it a very firm feel at the start of the suspension travel. This new Lux still uses flex stays but these are built to be in a relaxed state at the sag point and are also designed to flex over the entire length. Giving the whole system a more supple feel and boost traction on the climbs. Fortunately Canyon assure us that the vertical flex does not affect lateral stiffness.

Canyon Lux geometry

Okay, the Lux hasn’t got the same levels of progressive geometry as some of the more trail friendly XC machines but this new version has definitely improved dramatically over the previous variant. Reach on all sizes has increased by at least 20mm for the CF SL and 15mm for the racier CF SLX and the chainstays have been shortened by 15mm to create a nippier package. But you won’t see the slack angles found on its rivals such as the Scott Spark, Canyon are still insistent that steeper head angles make little difference for skilled racers and for the kind of terrain the Lux is intended for.

Model options

As highlighted above, Canyon are bringing out six new Lux models. UK pricing is now confirmed with the CF SL 6.0 Pro Race starting from £2349, so it looks to be priced a little more affordable than the outgoing version. Four models will feature the CF SL frame and will have a longer 110mm travel suspension fork. The top two models also feature KS Lev dropper posts.

Canyon are also producing two higher end CF SLX framed Lux machines aimed at out and out XC racers. These feature a shorter 100mm fork plugged into the front to match the rear wheel travel. These are dripping in top end drivetrains, either SRAM XX1 Eagle or the latest Shimano XTR 12 speed as well as carbon wheels and high end shocks from RockShox or Fox.

We’ve been sent the rather special Lux CF SLX 9.0 Pro Race to smash around the trails, so expect a write up of our first impressions pretty soon.

Availability is expected to be er, straight away!