100% Mini Downhill dates and venues confirmed for 2019

UK's best-attended and longest running race series

The 100% Mini Downhill is back for 2019 with four events and its 12th year of “big fun on little mountains”. Entries now open for all events.

2019 100% Mini Downhill dates

Sun, 27th Jan 2019

Sun, 17th Feb 2019

Sun, 17th Mar 2019

Sun, 1st Dec 2019

All four of the 2019 100% Mini Downhill Series events will be at the Forest of Dean.

The races are the perfect place for first-time racers of any age to come and have a go against the clock.

As always, the races will be a no-hassle push-up with the option to use the FlyUp Downhill uplift service for a helping hand.

The tracks will be designed for racers of all abilities, from first-time racers to season pros. They’ll be fun to ride, exciting to watch and with just technical enough to challenge riders to come back for more.

The 100% Mini Downhill is open to male and female riders from 10 years old and upwards. All you need is a good quality mountain bike with two working brakes and a full face helmet.

The 100% Mini Downhill format is simple. Racers can sign on from 8am, practice from 9am till 11am and then race from 11am onwards. Everyone gets two runs with the fastest of the two counting towards their result.

For 2019, Chris Roberts and the team welcome 100% as the new title sponsor. They’ll “provide a mountain of prizes.”

“100% is a brand synonymous with racing, so supporting the Mini Downhill series was a no brainer for us” says Pete Drew, Silverfish UK Marketing and PR Manager. “The events give riders of all abilities a chance to get some winter competition under their belts on some great tracks”.

Alongside 100%, the series has the support of some great mountain bike brands. FlyUp Downhill will give an uplift voucher to the winner of each category. Rapid Racer Products has a mudguard for riders in 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th place. DirtLej has one of their Dirt Suits to give away at each race. MTB Beds has two fully catered holidays to be won. FlowMTB will make sure the women’s categories have plenty of great prizes.

At the end of each race, Mini Downhill will give back to the Dean Trail Volunteers. £4,000 was donated to trail maintenance in 2018.