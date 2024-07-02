Is it worth spending an extra £2k on a better e-bike? We compare two of the latest lightweight e-bikes from Canyon

Is the entry-level model the best way to spend your cash, or is the smart move to save more and go for the upgraded version? We ride two of the latest Canyon Neuron:ONFly models on our locals trails to find out.

The new breed of lightweight e-bikes are causing quite a stir at the moment, with motors like the Bosch SX bringing ample power and range to a package that can feel addictively fun and dynamic on the trails. But lightweight e-bikes are expensive by their very nature, as shedding weight means investing in exotic materials, including carbon frames. So the prices have been considerably more prohibitive than regular e-bikes… until now.

With the introduction of Canyon’s new Neuron:ONFly model, the gateway to diet e-biking has been opened to a new audience of riders. Starting at £4,449, the Neuron:ONFly range is still a substantial chunk of change, but it’s £1k cheaper than the carbon-framed, Bosch SX-powered Cube AMS Hybrid One44 – the previous cheapest lightweight e-bike with an SX motor. And one of the main reasons Canyon has been able to drive the price down, it through its direct-to-consumer business model, that cuts out the retailer and associated profit margins. Love it or hate it, it saves you cash, and given the Neuron:ONFly CF7 has a high end carbon frame, recently released Bosch SX motor, and quality components from the likes of Shimano and SRAM, it’s certainly a killer deal.

But are there any hidden compromises that affect the ride? Is it a wise move to buy the cheapest model in a range, or should you save a bit longer to get a higher spec and avoid costly upgrades down the line? To answer these questions, we got hold of the Canyon Neuron:ONFly CF7 (£4,449) and the CF9, costing just over £2k more, and rode them back-to-back on the same trails.

Watch the video to find out what we thought. Here are the specifications and weights of the two bikes featured. And if you’re in the marker for a new e-bike, but can’t stretch to the price of the Canyon, we’ve got some amazing options for much less in our guide to the best budget e-bikes.

Canyon Neuron:ONFly CF7, £4,449

Actual weight (size large): 20.34kg

Frame: Carbon with 140mm travel

Motor/Battery: Bosch SX with 400Wh internal battery

Suspension: RockShox Pike Base (140mm) fork/RockShox Deluxe Select + shock

Wheels and tyres: Rodi TRYP30 wheels with Schwalbe Hans Dampf/Nobby Nic 29in tyres

Components: Shimano Deore 12-speed rear mech, cassette, and shifter. SRAM Code R brakes

Canyon Neuron:ONFly CF9, £6,449

Actual weight (size XL): 20.1kg

Frame: Carbon with 140mm travel

Motor/Battery: Bosch SX with 400Wh internal battery

Suspension: RockShox Pike Ultimate (140mm) fork/RockShox Deluxe Select + shock

Wheels and tyres: DT Swiss HX 1700 wheels with Schwalbe Hans Dampf/Nobby Nic 29in tyres

Components: SRAM GX AXS wireless 12-speed transmission. SRAM Code Silver Stealth brakes