These 7Mesh pants are some of the best riding trousers we’ve ever tested, but also one of the most costly – right now, they’ve got £30 off at Tredz

7Mesh is renowned for producing some of the best mountain bike apparel around. Their 7Mesh Glidepath pants are no different, scoring an almost faultless 9 out of 10 in our review. The price being the only negative and slightly hard to justify. This Tredz deal will save you £30, and is well worth grabbing fast.

We’ve been blessed with some glorious sunshine over the last few weeks here in the UK, and I for one have been out enjoying the dusty and mud-free trails. However, looking at the long-range forecast as we head into June and July, things are looking grim, with plenty of moisture on the way.

Your best riding shorts might just need to be replaced by the old faithful riding pants, and if you’re looking to upgrade a pair, then the 7Mesh Glidepath pants are real contenders when it comes to the best riding trousers.

We recently reviewed the 7Mesh Glidepath pants, and MBR Editor, Danny Milner gave them a 9 out of 10 rating, saying, “They won’t take the place of a proper winter trouser, but for most trail conditions they do an amazing job of blending weather protection with weight, comfort and freedom of movement.”

The Glidepath pants just missed out on the perfect 10 out of 10 score, mostly due to the cost, even though they’re not the most expensive option out there; they currently have £30 off at Tredz, taking them down to just £130. So if you’ve read our 7Mesh Glidepath pant review and fancy a pair for yourself, now is the time to grab a pair.

7Mesh Glidepath Pants | Save £30 at Tredz

Was £160 now £130

The 7Mesh Glidepath MTB trousers have all the qualities you’d expect from a 7Mesh product. They are a light and pedal friendly regular fit trail pant, with 4-way stretch and DWR coating making the Glidepath a perfect all round pant. Available in either Black or Shale, and various sizes from M-XL.

Read our full 7Mesh Glidepath pants review. View deal at Tredz 7Mesh says the Glidepath Pant is now its benchmark for comfort and performance in an MTB pant. They feature a light four-way stretch, DWR (Durable Water-Repellent) coated fabric, and a new trim shape. Elsewhere, there is an updated set-and-forget belt system, increased knee articulation, double-snap zip fly, and an updated cuffed hem. Danny was keen to highlight the claimed performance during testing and said, “The Glidepath pants are almost as good as full waterproof pants, but as the seams are not taped, it’s important to bear in mind they are not designed to be a waterproof pant. Although I’d happily sling these on for the vast majority of rides in the UK, when the trail is not 100% dry or there’s a chance of rain.” Their lightweight and comfort were also a real bonus, and he added, “The 7Mesh Glidepath are some of the lightest riding pants I’ve ever tested, at around 275g. The four-way stretch fabric makes these super comfortable, and on a par with my favourite 7Mesh Flightpath pants.” In his verdict, he summed up the 7Mesh pants by saying, “The Glidepath pants have really impressed me. I’d happily wear them on a warm spring day as much as on a cool, damp autumn morning. They do come with 7Mesh’s typically enhanced pricing, but when you take into account the brand’s build quality and crash/repair program, the investment starts to make sense.”

So it makes this deal at Tredz even more appealing, and one we’d suggest you grab fast, if you’re on the hunt for some real quality MTB trousers.