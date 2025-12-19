POC’s Otocon Race helmet is our pick of lightweight full-face helmets, and it’s reduced to £100 just in time for Christmas

Our reviewer, Mick called the POC Otocon Race helmet "exceptionally comfortable," and now you can save 46% on it at Tredz.

Helmets are always a personal choice, nobody’s head is exactly the same shape as another, and what suits you might not suit your riding buddy. But, we’ve been testing helmets for decades here at MBR, and the POC Otocon Race full-face has been liked by more than just one member of the team. It’s a lightweight but effective helmet, and it’s now over £100 off at Tredz.

The demand for lightweight full-face helmets without compromise on protection has soared in recent years. Partly due to the uptake in Enduro racing, but also because why wouldn’t you want a lighter helmet for downhill days? The POC Otocon Race comes in four sizes and six colours – although you’ll struggle to find all six on offer at the moment. It also includes the Mips rotational impact protection system.

At full price, this helmet costs over £300, but Tredz has currently got it on offer from £199.99 depending on size and colour.

POC Otocon Race full-face helmet. Was £320 , now £199.99. Light enough for all-day use, and plenty of ventilation to keep you cool while you’re pedalling, the Otocon Race is the whole package. And now it’s 40% off at Tredz. View Deal Our reviewer, Mick gave the helmet a good run for its money last year, and here’s what he had to say about it:

“POC’s Otocon is the best lightweight full-face mountain bike helmet I’ve tested. It looks great off and on, and survived a torturous week of being hammered down some of the roughest trails in Italy in scorching weather without flinching. Unlike so many other products I test, there’s barely a single major design feature I’d change. With superb ventilation, fit, comfort and cooling, the only downside is the price, which at £300 is right at the upper end of the market for this Mips version.”