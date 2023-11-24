Five Ten’s Freerider Pro is the greatest flat pedal shoe of all time, and there’s 70% off in the Evans Cycles Black Friday sale

£60 for men's Freerider Pros... £39 for women's?! Stockpile them while you can as we probably won't see a deal like this again in a hurry.

The Five Ten Freerider Pro is up to 70% off at Evans Cycles, and that’s definitely worth shouting about, as it has something almost no other flat pedal shoe can muster. A secret sauce, separating the best from the rest. I’m talking about the slurpiest, grippiest rubber, which in the case of the Freerider Pro offers unparalleled traction with your pedal.

And this is what a great flat pedal shoe is all about. Plenty of brands get the uppers well dialled, offer good toe protection, or posh ratchets, but neglect the all-important sole. Not the Freerider Pro, it uses Five Ten’s Stealth S1 rubber, which is plenty soft enough for the pins to dig in and gain traction.

We’ve been bringing you some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for a few weeks now, cherry picking the best from the distinctly average. And this is definitely one of the discounts we’ve been scouring the web for: when you see the Five Ten Freerider Pro this cheap it makes sense to stock up.

Freerider Pro magic

Squishy rubber is one thing, but it also has noticeably slower rebound than the competition, adding to the grip and anchoring your foot to the pedal. It also means the midsole can be stiff enough to pedal in all day without feeling like you’re losing too much of your oomph.

Five Ten made some changes to the famous Freerider Pro in 2023, footwear that’s been top of our list of best flat pedal shoes for a decade now. The toe and heel boxes were expanded to improve comfort and let you put the shoe on and off more easily, and that rubber compound on the soul had a recipe tweak to make it even grippier. Together, those changes just cemented the Freerider Pro in our minds as the flat pedal shoe GOAT.

It’s not perfect, the standard shoelaces tend to wear out, and the upper can crack before you’re quite through the sole, but it’s a price worth paying for ultimate grip. Especially considering the price you’re paying now is half the usual cost. There are – at last – some shoes out there to compete with the Freerider Pro, like the Specialized 2FO Roost or Ride Concepts Hellion Elite. But the original is still the best.