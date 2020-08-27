Best mountain bike hip packs: AKA bum bag or fanny pack

Getting the gear off your body and onto the bike can be a relief

The best mountain bike hip packs offer storage space with all cargo centred around your waist, leaving your shoulders and back unrestricted and sweat-free.

>>> How to carry your kit without a backpack

Getting the gear off your body and onto the bike can be a relief but it can mess with those clean lines and overall aesthetic. If you want to ride pack-less, have a clean bike but still plenty of carrying capacity try swapping to a hip pack.

Best mountain bike hip packs

Osprey Duro Solo Belt – BOTTLE WINNER

CamelBak Repack LR4 – BLADDER WINNER

Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L

Dakine Hot Laps 2L

Mavic Crossride Belt

USWE Zulo 2 Hydration

EVOC Hip Pack Race 3L

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Osprey Duro Solo Belt, £35.00

We have no idea whether bum bags are now cool again, or uncool because they’re too cool, or were never cool in the first place. And honestly we don’t care, because they’re simple, cheap and let you carry the essentials on a quick blast without being encumbered by a massive hydration pack. The Osprey Duro Solo is designed for running, but works brilliantly on the bike thanks to its wide wide belt that remains stable when you’re making shapes. The angled holster holds a 570ml bottle that’s not only squishy, but shaped to fit against your hips, and there’s a clear pocket for sneaking vital glances at your smartphone.

Full review of the Osprey Duro Solo Belt

Mavic Crossride Belt, £52.50

The Crossride Belt is one of the best options for riders wanting to ditch the pack for shorter rides. After a bit of playing about to get it comfortable it remains stable even for lairy riding. Storage is logical and well presented and the Mavic bottle is super easy to get at.

Full review of the Mavic Crossride Belt

Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L, £47.95

There’s a lot to like about the Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L – it has a padded waist belt, so no matter how much clobber you’re carrying, or the size of your gut overhang, it’s not going to dig in. The 3D mesh construction cuts unnecessary weight, is super breathable and is easy to keep clean. This isn’t the biggest bum bag I’ve tested, and it won’t carrying everything, but it’s just the right size for short to medium length rides. It’s also good value, well made and pretty stealthy in this black.

Full review of Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L

Dakine Hot Laps 2L, £30.00

Staying close to your hips and low on your body means it has negligible impact on your freedom of movement and it’s impressively stable, however wild the track. Good value and functional, the Dakine Hot Laps 2L is now a regular companion on our rides.

Full review of Dakine Hot Laps 2L

EVOC Hip Pack Race 3L, £56.95

Overall, EVOC’s organisation, fabric and retention materials are excellent, it can hold a fair bit of gear, but the cargo stability in rough terrain isn’t quite as locked down as some other hip packs.

Full review of EVOC Hip Pack Race 3L

CamelBak Repack LR 4, £69.99

We’ve raved on about the benefits of getting weight of the rider’s back to increase freedom of movement and stay less sweaty. It seems plenty brands now agree and there are subsequently more hip packs available than ever. Now the straps are easier to cinch tight and more sturdy and secure, CamelBak’s latest offer makes a pretty compelling argument, plus it comes with the best hydration reservoir in the business. We’d love a more waterproof pocket option for muddy UK riding, but no brand offers that as yet with function and stability approaching the Repack.

Full review of CamelBak LR 4

USWE Zulo 2 Hydration, £74.99

This pack’s so small that some longer mini pumps or digital shock pumps simply won’t fit, but there is enough room for snacks, multi-tool, tube, CO2 canisters and some tubeless plugs. More a minimal race day or short blast pack then, but a big bonus is that the shape and fit is very body-hugging and ergonomic. There’s no getting away from the steep price tag, so definitely worth searching around for the sales.

Full review of USWE Zulo 2 Hydration

Best mountain bike hip packs: verdict

It comes down to a choice of two really, depending on whether you want to take a water bottle or a bladder.

If you’re fine with just a water bottle then the Osprey Duro Solo Belt is a great choice – made even better by the appealing price tag.

If you prefer an quick-access reservoir for your hydration, then the original hydration meisters are still the people to go with: the CamelBak Repack LR 4. They seventy quid cost at least includes an excellent bladder inclusive.