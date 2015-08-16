Norco Fluid 7.3 (2015) review

The Norco Fluid 7.3 is just a few tweaks away from perfection, yet more proof that £1,000 is now enough for a decent full-suspension bike

In July we featured the Norco Fluid 7.3 as a First Ride in the magazine. And while one epic day in the saddle isn’t a full-blown test, it was enough to realise that Norco had set the bar sky high in the £1,000 category.

And it didn’t do so by offering a tantalising specification. If you compare the build kit on the Norco against the other bikes for this money, you’ll see that there’s nothing particularly standout about it.

Yes, it’s got RockShox suspension components delivering 120mm of travel, superb Shimano brakes and a great cockpit layout. But the 3×9 drivetrain is purely functional next to the 2×10 set-ups..

No, it was ride quality, particularly that of the rear suspension, that really made the Norco shine. The frame is top quality too, where you get a tapered head tube and corresponding fork steerer for pinpoint steering accuracy. It’s also comes with a great range of sizes so XL riders aren’t excluded.

Given the stellar handling of the Norco, a dropper seatpost would be top of our list of upgrades, and the Fluid frame has three cable guides dotted along the top tube to make fitting one easy.

Key points:

Matching RockShox suspension delivers 120mm travel front and rear

Getting the perfect fit is easy with four frame sizes on offer

Fast-rolling tyres and 650b wheels make for an efficient ride

Shimano brakes offer market-leading performance and reliability

Suspension

The Norco proves that it’s not the amount of suspension that’s important… it’s what you do with it. Supple, for superb grip, neutral under braking, yet with enough support to hold you up in the corners, the 120mm rear suspension on the Norco is active, incredibly capable and easily the best for the money.

The ramp-up of the RockShox XC30 fork perfectly matched the rear, giving the Norco suspension a synergy that few bikes can rival.

Components

While the Fluid doesn’t have the shortest stem or widest handlebar, Norco’s component choices didn’t hold us back. The WTB Volt saddle was comfy, as were the Norco grips, but given that the latter are simply pushed onto the handlebar rather than being locked on with collars, they are prone to spinning when wet.

One aspect of the specification that could easily be improved upon is the tyre choice. The WTB Bee Line worked really well as a fast-rolling rear tyre, but the handling is so good on the Norco that we quickly reached its limit up front. With a meaty WTB Vigilante leading the charge, you could easily push the Fluid 7.3 well beyond its design remit.

Performance

We must have ridden the Norco going on for a dozen times snd every time we’ve been blown away by it. Sure, it’s not the most solid, or the lightest, but it’s got more personality than most bikes put together. It’s one of those rare gems that really pays back your efforts with interest.

With a steep seat angle, the Norco puts you in a good position for climbing. The WTB saddle stops you sliding off the back, and you definitely don’t need to get your chin on the stem to keep the front end down when the gradient pitches up.

And, much to our surprise, even though the Norco didn’t have a chain-retaining rear mech, we can’t recall dropping the chain, even on the roughest descents. It was a silent ride too; testament to how well the suspension works.

While not the lightest bike, the Norco proved to be by far the most agile. It’s easy to preload the suspension to bunny-hop over a log, or spring out of a corner. Throw your hips back and the front end comes up effortlessly. In fact, all of the skills that beginners may struggle to perform just feel instinctive on the Norco, enhancing its potential as a first bike. At the same time, this is also what makes it a total blast for the more experienced rider.

Verdict You simply can’t discount the importance of great suspension so there will always be a place in our heart for the Norco. It just made everything feel effortless and so much fun… fluid even. The riding position is so neutral that it’s impossible not to feel poised and ready for action on the Fluid 7.3. And, with some lock-on grips and a better front tyre, we’d have given it a perfect 10 rating. It really was that close.