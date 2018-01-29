Quiz: How many of these tyres can you identify by their tread?

Show off your rubber-necking knowledge

How many of these 14 tyres do you recognise? This quiz is designed to test your knob knowledge. Your rubber recognition. Your tyre beady eye.

Mountain bike tyres come in literally hundreds of types. Thin tyres, fat tyres, Plus tyres, mud spikes, semi-slicks, all-rounders and there are many many Minion-alikes to further muddy the water (literally in some cases).

Are you one of those riders who tries to identify tyre tread prints in the dirt? And do you try and work out if the rider was riding in the same direction as you or going the other way?

If you do these worrisome things, then this is the quiz for you!

It sounds easy – we’ve not even enforced a specific width classification and the whole thing is multiple choice too. But we’ve made sure to put some tempting soundalike models in there to catch out even the most ardent Ardent fan.

When you’ve done the quiz let us know how you got on in the comments below or on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

One more thing…

Don’t go Googling the answers or trawling back through our tyre reviews archive. You’re only cheating yourself. And no