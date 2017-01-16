‘Entry level enduro’ added to this year’s TweedLove

For the enduro-curious and younger riders

The 2017 running of the popular TweedLove bike festival will see a new event added aimed at the “enduro-curious” and younger riders.

There isn’t a whole lot more info about it at this stage – it’s merely a ‘STOP PRESS” add-on to their most recent newsletter – but more details should be announced soon. We thought you’d like to know now though.

Here’s all that we know at the moment…

“Announcing soon… A brand new entry level enduro aimed at the enduro-curious and younger riders. Full details coming soon. Limited places so stay tuned for the announcement. Friday afternoon and evening (9 June).”

What is TweedLove?

It’s a bike festival, essentially.

“Where riders (along with their friends and families) can enjoy some awesome rides, look at new kit, demo new mtb/road/electric bikes, hang out, have some top beer and food, listen to tech talks and enjoy some great entertainment.” That’s how the organisers themselves describe it anyway.

As far as the racing goes, check out the above video and then read the feature from a previous TweedLove where our deputy editor tested himself against the best at the Scottish stage of the Enduro World Series.

What’s happening at the TweedLove?

When: 9-11 June, 2017.

Featuring…

The UK’s only international level enduro race for 2017. All weekend, Sunday is Race Day.

Cycle Law Scotland Skinny Tweed: TweedLove’s roadie sportive. Saturday 10 June.

Love Cross: Town centre CX racing, with the accent heavily on fun. Saturday evening.

SEStran Islabikes Family Ride: Roads closed in Peebles while hundreds of bikes take back the streets. Saturday evening.

PCC Kids Skills night: Skills and fun for young riders in the centre of town. Saturday evening.

– Top bike brands in expo village

– MTB bike ride-outs

– Kids track

– Tech talks and videos

– Signing sessions

– Films and entertainment on main event stage, day and evening – programme details coming soon

– Great food stalls

– Tempest Brew Co bar

– Bike events start and finish from event village

– Podiums and Prize-giving ceremonies