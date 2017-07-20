BikePark Wales gives Insufficient Funds another makeover

Jumpy.

The ‘Insufficient Funds’ trail at BikePark Wales has been given a comprehensive makeover after last October’s revamp which aimed to amp the flow.

>>> The Inside Line on Every Trail at BikePark Wales

It’s now been graded as Red Plus. If you’re unsure what the Plus suffix means, watch this explanation. It essentially means there’s a bit more speed and airtime potential.

These latest updates add some significant step-downs, some large berms and a set of biggish tabletop jumps.

Here’s the story from October about the previous revamp…

The F-word is to blame – flow.

The word from the BikePark Wales guys… The Trail Crew have been testing and making adjustments to make sure the trail has the required flow and fun factor. Check out the video to see what the team have been up to.

The trail crew have been working their magic once again, this time it’s Insufficient Funds that has received some serious TLC.

Insufficient Funds has always been a bit of a Marmite trail, a classic love it or hate it. Previously Insufficient Funds had a mix of rocky sections leading into jump sections. Truth be told it was a little on the rough side and was sometimes a bit tricky to get enough flow to enjoy all of the jumps. The latest improvements will undoubtedly have everyone loving it.

So, how have they made it better….

The top section now has a load of super flowy berms that will have you have you grinning in no time!

As you make your way down the trail there are now five wooden backed drops dotted between the berms. With the improved flow of the trail theses drop offs are super fun and very addictive.