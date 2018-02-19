Tahnée in a tutu

Riff-roll like the nineties never happened

New video is all-things-awesome about the 1980s. Even though none of the riders featured were born then. Big hair. Big metal. Big air (guitar).

Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave and Junior Jamie Edmondson will now be riding under the banner of Transition/Muc-Off Factory Racing.

The team will be kitted out with a custom designed jersey and helmet “inspired by 1980’s pop culture”, manufactured by Fox Racing, with the theme continuing on to their new Transition TR11 race bikes.

Viudeo description

Muc-Off: “Transition / Muc-Off Factory Racing presents, the most radically gnarly bodaciously awesome mountain bike production since that Canadian bloke jumped off a house. Starring Tahnée ‘the one with the blonde hair and the pink tutu’ Seagrave, Kaos ‘This is totally my real hair and not in any way a wig’ Seagrave and Jamie ‘do I really have to be the top gun character in this’ Edmonson. Directed by Robbie ‘pretty handy with a camera’ Meade. Produced by and after much arguing and deliberation by Tony ‘The Bossman’ Seagrave and Elliot ‘That beardy bloke from Muc-Off’ Withers. Assistant Camera shots by Jack ‘I rode a mountain bike once’ Edmonds and Harry ‘did you hear about the time I nearly died’ Wood. A Transition / Muc-Off Factory Racing Production. 2018.”