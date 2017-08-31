How to increase standover on bikes with high seat tubes

Saddle skedaddle

If you’ve sized-up in frame size and running a dropper post chances are you might have reduced standover. Here’s how to solve that.

The lower the better, on the descents, right? Unless you’re a World Cup downhiller (who seem to be running their saddles relatively high these days) you want that saddle right out of the way when pointing downhill.

Here’s the thing though, the dropper posts we’re all running these days have actually made our saddles higher in the drop position than fixed posts of old, thanks to their high collars.

Remember the old Crank Brothers Kronolog dropper, with over an inch of collar sticking up above the seat tube? That added 30mm of height to your saddle height, in its lowest, dropped position.

Some of the newer, budget dropper posts also have rather lofty saddle clamp designs and chunky collars that really eat into your available standover.

The solution

Not all dropper posts of equal drop are born equal.

The problematic Kronolog has been replaced by the excellent Crank Brothers Highline post. Why is it so excellent? Aside from the improved action and reliability, its collar is a mere 18mm, around 10mm lower than the Kronolog.

And it gets better, the new BikeYoke Revive dropper post has just 17mm of collar height, giving it the lowest collar to saddle rails height of any dropper post we’ve tried — 17mm lower than the RockShox Reverb with the same 160mm of drop.

Check your saddle too

Some saddles have really deep rails. Some saddles have thick base shells and/or very thick padding. By finding a sleeker saddle with shallower rails you can increase your effective standover too. We like the Fabric Line saddle range for these reasons.