£250,000 needed to fix Snowdonia’s ‘broken’ paths

New National Trust fundraising campaign

National Trust have just launched a £250k fundraising campaign to fix ‘broken’ paths in Snowdonia.

>>> 10 reasons why you need to ride Snowdon

A quarter of a million pounds is urgently needed to repair ‘broken’ paths in Snowdonia, the National Trust has said. On average it costs £180 to build just one metre of path.

This has lead to recent news headlines like the Farmers Union of Wales stating that suggestion that permits and quotas could needed to ride on Snowdon.

National Trust, which looks after almost 23,500 hectares (58,000 acres) in Snowdonia, is hoping to raise the shortfall from a fundraising campaign.

A recent review of the paths has revealed the scale of footpath erosion, with urgent repairs needed to more than two and half miles of path.

Rangers have urged the public to get behind the campaign in order to be able to get to work immediately restoring paths.

More and more people are coming to Snowdonia. Snowdon itself has seen the number of visitors double since 2007.

More than four million people visit Snowdonia every year, with 450,000 walking up Snowdon alone.

Rhys Thomas, National Trust ranger in Snowdonia, said: “Thousands of people come from all around the world to enjoy Snowdonia’s rugged beauty. But Snowdonia isn’t as tough as it first appears.

“Now, broken paths are putting Snowdonia’s nature in danger. When they break up and turn into mud it can be incredibly difficult to know where to step.

“Delicate upland habitats are being flattened, making it impossible for ring ouzels nesting on the ground along Snowdon’s Watkin Path to find insects to feed their chicks.

“I’ve been building and rebuilding paths in the area for eight years. It’s tiring, time-consuming work – involving tens of volunteers shifting tonnes of stone by hand, vehicle and helicopter.

“But it’s vital to repair paths if we’re serious about protecting creatures like the Snowdon beetle that in Britain are only found in Snowdonia.”

The £250,000 appeal will enable National Trust rangers and volunteers to repair and create two and a half miles of paths in Snowdonia. To donate visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/snowdonia-appeal

What about bridleways?

The project will probably include some bridleways, but the priority will be with the footpaths running through more delicate habitats – such as wetter, boggier moorland.

If mountain biking groups want to volunteer with path ranger Rhys Thomas they should email

eryri@nationaltrust.org.uk

According to the National Trust, “this definitely isn’t about turning paths into motorways. We’d obviously avoid using asphalt on hard-to-access mountain tops – our rangers use locally sourced stone for repairing paths.

“If we don’t repair paths we could be left with motorway sized (10.5m) scars on the landscape.”