Fox Racing clothing ditches fluro and goes muted for winter 2017

Nice clothes for nasty weather

Fox Racing’s riding clobber for winter 2017 is a classy, muted affair that looks to broaden and simplify garments into three distinct categories.

>>> The best waterproof MTB jackets

Those categories are Attack Pro Water, Attack Pro Fire and Attack Wind.

Attack Pro Water apparel is your waterproof storm protection. Attack Pro Fire is for cold weather (that isn’t quite so rain-lashed). Attack Wind is wind resistant lightweight gear that can be easily stashed.

There ain’t may colourway options. In fact, there’s two. And none of them are fluro or garish. Dark red or black are your choices.

Fox Racing Attack Pro Water

Storm protection. Waterproof. Three layer Truseal fabric. Four way stretchy. Taped seams. Articulated construction. C6 DWR eco-friendly coating. Water-resistant zips. Teflon stain resistant coating.

There’s two items: a hardshell jacket and a pair of shorts (no liner).

Cordura elbow panels

Laser cut back panel venting

Backpack silicone grippers on shoulders

Front zip vents

Draw cord hem

Velcro cuffs

Dark red or black

No liner

Ratchet closure

Black only

Fox Racing Attack Pro Fire

Cold weather protection. Just one garment in this range: a softshell jacket.

2 layer Polartec Alpha Direct lining

Ripstop stretch nylon main body outer

Softshell stretch side panels

C6 DWR eco-friendly coating

Cordura elbow panels

Draw cord hem

Napoleon pocket

Dark red or black

Fox Racing Attack Wind

Wind resistant lightshell jacket.

Packable into its own pocket (will fit into jersey rear pockets)

Cordura Ripstop main body

C6 DWR eco-friendly coating

Dark red or black

Pricing and availability

In a word: dunno. Sorry. We’ve inquired and we’ll update you when we receive any info.