Fox Racing clothing ditches fluro and goes muted for winter 2017

Nice clothes for nasty weather
Fox Racing’s riding clobber for winter 2017 is a classy, muted affair that looks to broaden and simplify garments into three distinct categories.
Those categories are Attack Pro Water, Attack Pro Fire and Attack Wind.
Attack Pro Water apparel is your waterproof storm protection. Attack Pro Fire is for cold weather (that isn’t quite so rain-lashed). Attack Wind is wind resistant lightweight gear that can be easily stashed.
There ain’t may colourway options. In fact, there’s two. And none of them are fluro or garish. Dark red or black are your choices.
Fox Racing Attack Pro Water
Storm protection. Waterproof. Three layer Truseal fabric. Four way stretchy. Taped seams. Articulated construction. C6 DWR eco-friendly coating. Water-resistant zips. Teflon stain resistant coating.
There’s two items: a hardshell jacket and a pair of shorts (no liner).
- Cordura elbow panels
- Laser cut back panel venting
- Backpack silicone grippers on shoulders
- Front zip vents
- Draw cord hem
- Velcro cuffs
- Dark red or black
- No liner
- Ratchet closure
- Black only
Fox Racing Attack Pro Fire
Cold weather protection. Just one garment in this range: a softshell jacket.
- 2 layer Polartec Alpha Direct lining
- Ripstop stretch nylon main body outer
- Softshell stretch side panels
- C6 DWR eco-friendly coating
- Cordura elbow panels
- Draw cord hem
- Napoleon pocket
- Dark red or black
Fox Racing Attack Wind
Wind resistant lightshell jacket.
- Packable into its own pocket (will fit into jersey rear pockets)
- Cordura Ripstop main body
- C6 DWR eco-friendly coating
- Dark red or black
Pricing and availability
In a word: dunno. Sorry. We’ve inquired and we’ll update you when we receive any info.