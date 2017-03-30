First ever MBR Demo Day was a blast

If you were there, thanks for being part of it!

We teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean at it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo.

MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trials of the Forest of Dean.

Danny Milner, MBR Editor: “I’m chuffed to bits with how the first MBR demo day turned out. We welcomed 200 riders and fourteen brands to the Forest of Dean, and an hour before the event had even officially started, all the demo bikes were out on the trails! The sun shone, there was a great atmosphere all day and everyone was smiling. See you at the next one!”

Check out these pics and videos from MBR’s and ticket holders’ social media feeds…

Fun in the Forest of Dean sun at the @mbrmagazine demo day #mtb #cycling#sunshine @iamspecialized @ridecannondale @mucoff @hopetech A post shared by Laurence (@gravynchips) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Red descent was 👌 at the MBR demo day today at the Forest of Dean. A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

My quickest times were set in this fella yesterday at #mbrdemoday #whytebikes #mbrmagazine #leisurelakesbikes taking seconds quickest time of the Year spot on Strava for the start and end of the last section of #verderers – so much fun! #41yrsyoung A post shared by Dave Cash (@n_somerset_cycling) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Mega morning @fodmtb for #mbrdemo Day…..spring is here and the trails are drying fast 👍 @trekbikes @gformprotects A post shared by Tracy Moseley (@tracy_moseley) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Check out the list of demo bikes that were there from Specialized, Scott, Whyte, Trek, Kona, Rose, Intense, Focus, Hope, RockShox, Canyon, Nukeproof, Vitus and Cannondale…

Enduro Fsr Elite Carbon 29

Small, Medium, Large

Enduro Fsr Elite Carbon 650

Medium, Large, XL

Stumpjumper Fsr Expert Carbon 29

Medium, Large, XL

Stumpjumper Fsr Expert Carbon 650

Small, Medium, Large

Rhyme Fsr Comp Carbon 650

Xs, Small, Medium

Levo Comp Fsr 6fattie

Small, Medium, Medium, Large, Large, XL

Spark 700

Medium, Large

Scale 710 Plus

Small, Medium, Large

Spark 710

Small, Medium, Large

Spark 710 Plus

Small, Medium, Large

Spark 910

Medium, Large, XL

E-Genius 710 Plus

Medium, Large

E-Scale 710 Plus

Medium, Large

E-Genius 720 Plus

Small

901

Small, Medium, Large, XL

T129 RS

Medium, Large, XL

T130 SX

XS

T130 S

Small, Medium, Large

T130 C RS

Medium

T130 CW

Large, XL

G160 S

Small, Medium

G160 RS

Medium

G160 S

Large

Powerfly FS 8

15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5

Remedy 8 27.5

15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5

Fuel EX 9.8 29

15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5

Procaliber 9.8 SL 29

17.5, 18.5, 19.5

Process 153

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Hei Hei Race DL

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Hei Hei Trail

Medium, Large

Honzo CR Trail

Medium

Honzo AL DL

Large

Big Honzo DL

Medium, Large

Soulfire

Large

Uncle Jimbo

Medium, Large

Granite Chief

Medium, Large

Root Miller

Large

The Jester

Large

Count Solo

Medium, Large

Mega Pro 275

Medium, Large, XL



Mega Pro 290

Medium, Large, XL



Scout 290

Medium, Large

Scout 275

Medium, Large

Mega 2715

Medium, Large

Mega 290

Large

Juliana Joplin

Small, Medium

Juliana Roubion

Small

Scott Contessa Spark

Small, Medium

Orange Four

Small, Medium and Large

Yeti Beti

Small

Yeti SB5

Medium

Trek remedy

Medium, Large

Specialized Rhyme

Small

Scalpel HM Race

Medium, Large

Habit SE

Medium, Large

Bad Habit Carbon 1

Medium

Beast of the East 1

Medium, Large

Fat CAAD 1

Medium, Large

Slate CX1

Medium, Large

FSi Carbon 1 (2016)

Medium, Large

ACV

Small, Medium, Large

Primer

Medium, Large, XL

Recluse

Medium, Large, XL

Spider

Medium, Large

Tracer

Medium, Large, XL

Focus Jam2 Ebikes

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Focus Bold2 Ebikes

Small, Medium, Large

27″DI”Jam C SL”12G

Large

29″DI”O1E Team”12G

Medium

27″DI”Jam C Factory”11G

Small, Medium, Large

27″DI”Bold Factory”11G

Medium, Large

29″DI”O1E Team”12G

Large

27″DI”Vice Factory”11G

Small, Medium

Spectral CF 8.0 EX

Small, Medium, Large

Strive CF 7.0 Race

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Sender CF 8.0

Medium, Large

Exceed CF SL 7.9 Pro Race

Medium, Large

Neuron AL 9.9

Medium, Large, XL

Neuron AL 9.0 WMN

Small, Medium

Spectal AL 7.0 EX WMN

Small, Medium

Sentier 29 VR

Medium

Sentier VRX

Medium

Ecarpe VR

Medium, Large, XL

Escarpe VRX

Small, Medium, Large

Escarpe 29 VRX

Medium, Large, XL

Sommet

Medium, Large

Sommet CR

Medium

Sommet CRX

Medium, Large

Sommet VR

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Dominer

Medium

Tickets included exclusive use of specially marked MBR Demo Day trail loops, access to demo bikes all day, chances to ride with pro athletes and MBR staff, lunch and coffee, an MBR goody bag, plus free downloads from an MBR photographer.

The whole idea of the MBR Demo Day was to give you an opportunity to meet the teams behind the brands and get out and ride some of the latest pieces of kit.

Tickets sold out, so well done if you were one of the lucky ones who got yours in time. We are looking forward to seeing you at the next one!