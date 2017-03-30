First ever MBR Demo Day was a blast

  • March 30, 2017

If you were there, thanks for being part of it!

We teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean at it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo.

MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trials of the Forest of Dean.

Danny Milner, MBR Editor: “I’m chuffed to bits with how the first MBR demo day turned out. We welcomed 200 riders and fourteen brands to the Forest of Dean, and an hour before the event had even officially started, all the demo bikes were out on the trails! The sun shone, there was a great atmosphere all day and everyone was smiling. See you at the next one!”

Check out these pics and videos from MBR’s and ticket holders’ social media feeds…

Red descent was 👌 at the MBR demo day today at the Forest of Dean.

A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on

Mega morning @fodmtb for #mbrdemo Day…..spring is here and the trails are drying fast 👍 @trekbikes @gformprotects

A post shared by Tracy Moseley (@tracy_moseley) on

Check out the list of demo bikes that were there from Specialized, Scott, Whyte, Trek, Kona, Rose, Intense, Focus, Hope, RockShox, Canyon, Nukeproof, Vitus and Cannondale

Enduro Fsr Elite Carbon 29    
Small, Medium, Large

Enduro Fsr Elite Carbon 650
Medium, Large, XL

Stumpjumper Fsr Expert Carbon 29   
Medium, Large, XL

Stumpjumper Fsr Expert Carbon 650 
Small, Medium, Large

Rhyme Fsr Comp Carbon 650         
Xs, Small, Medium

Levo Comp Fsr 6fattie
Small, Medium, Medium, Large, Large, XL

Spark 700
Medium, Large

Scale 710 Plus
Small, Medium, Large

Spark 710
Small, Medium, Large

Spark 710 Plus
Small, Medium, Large      

Spark 910
Medium, Large, XL                                                                                                  

E-Genius 710 Plus
Medium, Large

E-Scale 710 Plus
Medium, Large                                                                             

E-Genius 720 Plus
Small    

901
Small, Medium, Large, XL

T129 RS
Medium, Large, XL

T130 SX
XS

T130 S
Small, Medium, Large

T130 C RS
Medium

T130 CW
Large, XL

G160 S
Small, Medium

G160 RS
Medium

G160 S
Large

Powerfly FS 8
15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5

Remedy 8 27.5
15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5

Fuel EX 9.8 29
15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5

Procaliber 9.8 SL 29
17.5, 18.5, 19.5

Process 153
Small, Medium, Large, XL

Hei Hei Race DL
Small, Medium, Large, XL

Hei Hei Trail
Medium, Large

Honzo CR Trail
Medium

Honzo AL DL
Large

Big Honzo DL
Medium, Large

 

Soulfire
Large

Uncle Jimbo
Medium, Large

Granite Chief
Medium, Large

Root Miller
Large

The Jester
Large

Count Solo
Medium, Large

Mega Pro 275
Medium, Large, XL

Mega Pro 290
Medium, Large, XL

Scout 290
Medium, Large

Scout 275
Medium, Large

Mega 2715
Medium, Large

Mega 290
Large

Juliana Joplin
Small, Medium

Juliana Roubion
Small

Scott Contessa Spark
Small, Medium

Orange Four
Small, Medium and Large

Yeti Beti
Small

Yeti SB5
Medium

Trek remedy
Medium, Large

Specialized Rhyme
Small

Scalpel HM Race
Medium, Large

Habit SE
Medium, Large

Bad Habit Carbon 1
Medium

Beast of the East 1
Medium, Large

Fat CAAD 1
Medium, Large

Slate CX1
Medium, Large

FSi Carbon 1 (2016)
Medium, Large

ACV
Small, Medium, Large

Primer
Medium, Large, XL

Recluse
Medium, Large, XL

Spider
Medium, Large

Tracer
Medium, Large, XL

Focus Jam2 Ebikes
Small, Medium, Large, XL

Focus  Bold2 Ebikes
Small, Medium, Large

27″DI”Jam C SL”12G
Large

29″DI”O1E Team”12G
Medium

27″DI”Jam C Factory”11G
Small, Medium, Large

27″DI”Bold Factory”11G
Medium, Large

29″DI”O1E Team”12G
Large

27″DI”Vice Factory”11G
Small, Medium

Spectral CF 8.0 EX
Small, Medium, Large

Strive CF 7.0 Race
Small, Medium, Large, XL

Sender CF 8.0
Medium, Large

Exceed CF SL 7.9 Pro Race
Medium, Large

Neuron AL 9.9
Medium, Large, XL

Neuron AL 9.0 WMN
Small, Medium

Spectal AL 7.0 EX WMN
Small, Medium

Sentier 29 VR
Medium

Sentier VRX
Medium

Ecarpe VR
Medium, Large, XL

Escarpe VRX
Small, Medium, Large

Escarpe 29 VRX
Medium, Large, XL

Sommet
Medium, Large

Sommet CR
Medium

Sommet CRX
Medium, Large

Sommet VR
Small, Medium, Large, XL

Dominer
Medium

Tickets included exclusive use of specially marked MBR Demo Day trail loops, access to demo bikes all day, chances to ride with pro athletes and MBR staff, lunch and coffee, an MBR goody bag, plus free downloads from an MBR photographer.

The whole idea of the MBR Demo Day was to give you an opportunity to meet the teams behind the brands and get out and ride some of the latest pieces of kit.

Tickets sold out, so well done if you were one of the lucky ones who got yours in time. We are looking forward to seeing you at the next one!