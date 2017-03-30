First ever MBR Demo Day was a blast

If you were there, thanks for being part of it!
We teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean at it was a belter of a day.
The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo.
MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trials of the Forest of Dean.
Danny Milner, MBR Editor: “I’m chuffed to bits with how the first MBR demo day turned out. We welcomed 200 riders and fourteen brands to the Forest of Dean, and an hour before the event had even officially started, all the demo bikes were out on the trails! The sun shone, there was a great atmosphere all day and everyone was smiling. See you at the next one!”
Check out these pics and videos from MBR’s and ticket holders’ social media feeds…
Check out the list of demo bikes that were there from Specialized, Scott, Whyte, Trek, Kona, Rose, Intense, Focus, Hope, RockShox, Canyon, Nukeproof, Vitus and Cannondale…
Enduro Fsr Elite Carbon 29
Small, Medium, Large
Enduro Fsr Elite Carbon 650
Medium, Large, XL
Stumpjumper Fsr Expert Carbon 29
Medium, Large, XL
Stumpjumper Fsr Expert Carbon 650
Small, Medium, Large
Rhyme Fsr Comp Carbon 650
Xs, Small, Medium
Levo Comp Fsr 6fattie
Small, Medium, Medium, Large, Large, XL
Spark 700
Medium, Large
Scale 710 Plus
Small, Medium, Large
Spark 710
Small, Medium, Large
Spark 710 Plus
Small, Medium, Large
Spark 910
Medium, Large, XL
E-Genius 710 Plus
Medium, Large
E-Scale 710 Plus
Medium, Large
E-Genius 720 Plus
Small
901
Small, Medium, Large, XL
T129 RS
Medium, Large, XL
T130 SX
XS
T130 S
Small, Medium, Large
T130 C RS
Medium
T130 CW
Large, XL
G160 S
Small, Medium
G160 RS
Medium
G160 S
Large
Powerfly FS 8
15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5
Remedy 8 27.5
15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5
Fuel EX 9.8 29
15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5
Procaliber 9.8 SL 29
17.5, 18.5, 19.5
Process 153
Small, Medium, Large, XL
Hei Hei Race DL
Small, Medium, Large, XL
Hei Hei Trail
Medium, Large
Honzo CR Trail
Medium
Honzo AL DL
Large
Big Honzo DL
Medium, Large
Soulfire
Large
Uncle Jimbo
Medium, Large
Granite Chief
Medium, Large
Root Miller
Large
The Jester
Large
Count Solo
Medium, Large
Mega Pro 275
Medium, Large, XL
Mega Pro 290
Medium, Large, XL
Scout 290
Medium, Large
Scout 275
Medium, Large
Mega 2715
Medium, Large
Mega 290
Large
Juliana Joplin
Small, Medium
Juliana Roubion
Small
Scott Contessa Spark
Small, Medium
Orange Four
Small, Medium and Large
Yeti Beti
Small
Yeti SB5
Medium
Trek remedy
Medium, Large
Specialized Rhyme
Small
Scalpel HM Race
Medium, Large
Habit SE
Medium, Large
Bad Habit Carbon 1
Medium
Beast of the East 1
Medium, Large
Fat CAAD 1
Medium, Large
Slate CX1
Medium, Large
FSi Carbon 1 (2016)
Medium, Large
ACV
Small, Medium, Large
Primer
Medium, Large, XL
Recluse
Medium, Large, XL
Spider
Medium, Large
Tracer
Medium, Large, XL
Focus Jam2 Ebikes
Small, Medium, Large, XL
Focus Bold2 Ebikes
Small, Medium, Large
27″DI”Jam C SL”12G
Large
29″DI”O1E Team”12G
Medium
27″DI”Jam C Factory”11G
Small, Medium, Large
27″DI”Bold Factory”11G
Medium, Large
29″DI”O1E Team”12G
Large
27″DI”Vice Factory”11G
Small, Medium
Spectral CF 8.0 EX
Small, Medium, Large
Strive CF 7.0 Race
Small, Medium, Large, XL
Sender CF 8.0
Medium, Large
Exceed CF SL 7.9 Pro Race
Medium, Large
Neuron AL 9.9
Medium, Large, XL
Neuron AL 9.0 WMN
Small, Medium
Spectal AL 7.0 EX WMN
Small, Medium
Sentier 29 VR
Medium
Sentier VRX
Medium
Ecarpe VR
Medium, Large, XL
Escarpe VRX
Small, Medium, Large
Escarpe 29 VRX
Medium, Large, XL
Sommet
Medium, Large
Sommet CR
Medium
Sommet CRX
Medium, Large
Sommet VR
Small, Medium, Large, XL
Dominer
Medium
Tickets included exclusive use of specially marked MBR Demo Day trail loops, access to demo bikes all day, chances to ride with pro athletes and MBR staff, lunch and coffee, an MBR goody bag, plus free downloads from an MBR photographer.
The whole idea of the MBR Demo Day was to give you an opportunity to meet the teams behind the brands and get out and ride some of the latest pieces of kit.
Tickets sold out, so well done if you were one of the lucky ones who got yours in time. We are looking forward to seeing you at the next one!