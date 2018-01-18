43-year-old Markus Stöckl rides his bike down steepest World Cup ski slope

Mad Max II

Mad Max has been at fizzy red pop again and pointed his bike down the steepest course on the World Cup ski circuit, the legendary Hahnenkamm.

Last time we heard from Markus ‘Max’ Stöckl he was hurtling down a mountain in Chile’s Atacama desert at a record breaking 167.6 km/h speeds.

As with his Atacama stunt, Max rides a regular off-the-peg mountain bike (it looks like a Mondraker Summum) albeit one fitted with 15mm metal spiked tyres. Which reminds us of that gory Fabio Wibmer vid where he ripped his thighs on metal spiked tyres. Thankfully there’s no such gore this time for Max.

But that safety-net buzzing moment at around the 1m 00s mark is pretty intense hey?

Video description

Red Bull: “Max Stöckl is used to breaking speed records on a mountain bike, however the daredevil from Oberndorf had not encountered anything like the legendary Hahnenkamm downhill course before. The 43-year-old rode down the 3312 metre piste with a spine-chilling 27% average gradient on a regular mountain bike that you could buy from the shops and put together, incorporating 15 millimetre (0.6 inch) metal spikes on the tyres for added grip. After hitting a top speed of 167.6km/h in Chile’s Atacama desert to break the speed record for a standard mountain bike in December 2016, Stöckl followed in the footsteps of Max Verstappen and Marc Marquez by travelling to the most difficult alpine ski slope in the world. Whereas F1 star Verstappen and MotoGP champion Marquez took their motorsport vehicles for a spin on the slope, Stöckl launched himself down it several times – hitting top speeds of 106km/h. He revealed: “Racing down a straight icy hill is a totally different thing to anything else I have done. It definitely reached and exceeded my expectations. It was more fun than I thought it would be. Coming down the final shoot and jump was a great rush.” Stöckl wanted to do something that nobody had ever done before ahead of the 78th running of the famous Hahnenkamm downhill ski race in his home country on Saturday January 20.”