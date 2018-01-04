Marzocchi and distributor Windwave part ways after 22 years

Another end of an era move

After more than two decades it looks like Marzocchi are no longer going to be brought into the UK by their long time distributor Windwave.

>>> Rumour mill: which suspension brand will Mojo pick up?

Windave & Marzocchi UK announcement

After 22 years as Marzocchi distributor for the UK and Ireland, Solent (UK) Ltd t/a Windwave has ended their distribution agreement as of today.

Peter Nisbet, Managing Director of Solent (UK) Ltd, said: “The decision to end the distribution agreement after so long was not easy, but I feel now is the time to make some changes. I have enjoyed working with Marzocchi and made some great friends over the years. I am very proud of how my company and staff grew Marzocchi to become a market leading suspension brand in the UK. In 1997 we introduced the Bomber Z1 to the UK, the fork which revolutionised bicycle suspension as we know it today. I would also like to thank our customers and riders for their fantastic support.”

Any outstanding warranty issues will be passed seamlessly to a new distributor to be announced shortly.

Who’s going to distribute them now?

Marzocchi were bought out in 2015 by rival suspension brand Fox. As of last October, in a move that surprised a lot of people in the bike industry, Fox are now being distributed by Silverfish after themselves having had a similarly long-term distribution deal with Mojo. At the moment there is no word that Marzocchi are also going to go to Silverfish.

As the announcement above states: “a new distributor to be announced shortly”. Watch this space.