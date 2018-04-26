Local Bike Shop Day to be like Record Store Day but… bikes

First ever Local Bike Shop Day to be held on October 6th

Inspired by the success of Record Store Day, this year’s Local Bike Shop Day aims to show customers the benefits of shopping locally.

Local Bike Shop Day, October 6th 2018

It’s the brainchild of Daniel Jones. Sparked by a discussion on CyclingIndustry.news Facebook page there’s now a specific Local Bike Shop Day Facebook page.

The idea for the day is just to celebrate what makes local bike shops so special.

Speaking to ACT, Jones says: “I put on talks around Lancashire and partner with bike shops when doing so. I’m also a passionate cyclist, I love supporting my local shop and also as an inept mechanic, I really do rely on my shops to keep my bikes spinning. I want to keep my local bike shops running, I’m not expecting anything from this.”

How can bike shops get involved? First of all they need to register via ACT website.

As for what bike shop can get up to on the day. The ideas are coming thick and fast on social media conversations. Jones: “There’s no universal answer for this, already with a few stores I’ve spoken to I’ve been given different answers; demo days, talks, workshops, bespoke bike fit demonstrations, films, BBQ and beer. This is your store and you’ll know it best as to how you can best showcase this.”

Record Store Day but… bikes

One reason why Record Store Day was a huge success is because it retailers themselves made the day what they wanted it to be.

Kim Bayley from Entertainment Retailers Association: “The annual celebration provides ‘a platform to really celebrate what sets them apart’ for the bigger national retailers.”

“The long-term significance of Record Store Day was that it demonstrated the value of retailers taking control of their own destiny. It is still owned and controlled by indie retailers, but we identified very early on that it was something we should encourage and nurture.

“Record Store Day is the gift that keeps on giving. It has provided a focus for the vinyl revival, it has led to a resurgence in independent record shops numbers and it has given a renewed sense of purpose to the entertainment retailing sector in general and ERA in particular.”

“The mightiest oaks, as they say, grow from the smallest of acorns.”