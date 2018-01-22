Intense Cycles drop prices AGAIN with full builds now from £2,699

Prices start from £2,699

Further price drops since Intense Bikes went direct sales route in UK last month with the launch of the Intense Rider Direct programme.

Intense Rider Direct need to know

Cheaper bikes

Order via website: uk.intensecycles.com

Can return bike up to 14 days after receiving it

Support at 01454 550 343 or email hello@intense-cycles.co.uk

Bike will be specifically tuned and setup for your riding style

Bike supplied with custom Intense tool kit and shock pump

Free shipping

Aim to despatch bike within 24 hours of your order

How much cheaper?

Foundation level complete builds will be £3,000 £2,699 (previously £4,200)

Expert level complete builds will be £3,750 £3,299 (previously £5,300)

Pro level complete builds will be £4,899 £4,299 (previously £6,000)

Elite level complete builds will be £6,000 £5,000 (previously £7,200)

Factory level complete builds will be £8,000 £6,799 (previously £9,000)

No change for the big bike though: Intense M16 downhill bikes are still £3,500 for the Expert and £5,899 for the Pro.

All current dealers of Intense bikes in the UK have been informed that the iconic and much-storied American brand will be selling their bikes in the ‘direct sales’ models, such as those like Canyon and YT Industries.

This isn’t an entirely out of the blue move. Earlier in 2017 Intense launched an online sales channel – www.intensestore.eu – which customers ordered through a website but the bike was then processed and handed over to the customer at their nearby Intense dealing bike shop. Much like Scott’s recent online ordering move.

The last couple of years have seen some big decisions for Intense. No, we’re not talking about 29er downhill bikes again don’t worry. Sometime in 2015 Intense ceased making bikes in America. Their carbon fibre bikes had never been made there but their aluminium models had always been made in the US of A. Unfortunately the demand for expensive made-in-America aluminium bikes wasn’t there and the fiscal plug was pulled.

This new move to direct sales is huge news for Intense Cycles and for the premium bike brand sector as a whole. It’s going to be interesting to see just how many Intenses are out on the trails in 2018.