Instagrams of the Week

Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking. Bumper edition with a total of 22 great images.

1. Is it still technically called mountain biking if it’s done in a shed? Who cares! Jill Kintner looks like she’s having fun whilst she’s in training to defend her Crankworx crown…

Sorry ponies 🐎, this arena is occupied:) Steve has my dream yard, thx for letting us play!! @vatosteve #snowday #pumptrack #dreambig A post shared by JILL KINTNER (@jillkintner) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

2. You know that guy in your riding group who’s gone to town with putting a certain colour all over his bike (blue grips, blue pedals, blue jockey wheels and so, you know the type). Well, this is like the next step up from that: no single colour used more than once. Eye-catching…

@chainlinebikes just built this Tracer so you don't need lights on night rides. 🔥 #brightbikes #bikeporn #intenseforlife A post shared by Official Intense Cycles (@intensecycles) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:16am PST

3. A moody monochrome shot from one of mountain biking’s most renowned stylish riders…

Whip 2 Whip | Photo by: @iancollinsphotography A post shared by Brandon Semenuk (@brandonsemenuk) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:50am PST

4. At first glance we thought this was a defending pic (we so used to only ever seeing pics of people going downhill) but it’s actually a lovely shot of someone hustling their way uphill. UK’s Airdrop Bikes have just done a nice promo video too…

5. Another bit of golden hour photography but this time from Spain rather than Sheffield…

6. Enough of the golden sunlight. Show us some absolutely ridiculous wet pics from our sodden Isle! Right you are then, here’s arguably the moistest Instagram we’ve seen this week…

7. Spooky and twisted good stuff from the Peak District…

Deep in the green room in search of singletrack perfection. Safe to say we lucked out with this find. A post shared by Matt Tomlinson (@matttomlinsonphoto) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:37am PST

8. A Fatbike in its natural habitat. No, not Swinley Forest on a Sunday but somewhere in Alaska…

Andrew Taylor is in Alaska for a week of extreme fatbiking as a part of the Chugach Fat Bike Bash. #NorcoSasquatch #AdventureBeginsHere A post shared by Norco Bicycles (@norcobicycles) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:45am PST

9. From the snowy mountains of Alaska to the red dusty desert of Utah. A lovely pic of an iconic location for mountain biking…

#tbt That time we didn't outrun the incoming rain. A wet finish to a classic #Moab ride… #RADventure #ridebikes #bike #mtb #mountainbike A post shared by Dave Anderson (@radventuredave) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:21am PST

10. Annnnnd… back to the snow. This time it’s not Alaska though. It’s somewhere in the Lake District (a cunning bit of hashtaggery suggests that it’s from Sticks Pass on Helvellyn…

11. Another Lakeland shot from @linzekyride…

12. Pulling a consolatory wheelie as you get dropped yet again by Hannah Barnes…

The 1st day of March, what a day! 😚☉ #familytime #photobomb #yourrideyourrules #rhyme650b | 📸: @brodieduncanhood A post shared by Hannah Barnes (@hannahbarnes66) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

13. Deity Components have revamped pretty much their whole range of components and as part of the promo for that here’s a ripping video from Bas Van Steenberg doing what he does pretty much better than anyone else…

Check out this new @deitycomponents video, the new product is unreal and you should check it out 👌🏼 A post shared by Bas van Steenbergen (@basvsteenbergen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:45am PST

13. There’s a bike and a rider in this shot somewhere. But it’s kinda hard to take your eyes off that incredible backdrop innit…

14. Something for the welding and engineering fans out there. Internal routing on a handmade bit of steel loveliness from BTR Fabrications…

Here is that downtube welded up into a complete bicycle frame. Love the look of stainless tig filler rod next to the silver solder brazing rod. Nice contrast I reckon. #BTR #BTRfabrications #weld #braze #allday #everyday A post shared by BTR Fabrications (@btr_fabrications) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

15. As someone who’s had inordinate problems with saddles and seating positions (it’s not easy getting old), this video really spoke to me. It’s a great illustration of sitting in the wrong part of a saddle without quite realising it…

#trekmkbikefitting #bikefit #trekmk #miltonkeynes #cycling A post shared by Trek Bike Store Milton Keynes (@trekmiltonkeynes) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:14am PST

16. This is one talented sprog right here…

This is my Team manager's son shredding with so much style the bike I offered him when I won World Champs 😍 So happy to see this #loicisold A post shared by Loic Bruni (@loicbruni29) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

17. Geoff Kabush is one of those unsung all-rounders who doesn’t get the attention he perhaps deserves. An XC powerhouse who can absolutely rail any trail you care to show him…

Full edit and more pics by clicking the link in our bio. Head out for a shred behind @geoffkabush's house on North Van's legendary trail network in the latest 'Chasing Trail' episode. Video: Scott Secco A post shared by SCOTT Sports Bicycle Division (@bikeonscott) on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:30am PST

18. A great shot of an iconic jump spot…

19. A great splat shot from yer man Roo…

Funny day out yesterday with @tommyc_insta in the #surreyhills We had all the weather; sun, rain, snow and even some loam drizzle throw up by @liammason_s4p for @odub_23 to enjoy #morepie 🍰 @loweprobags A post shared by Rupert Fowler (@roofowler) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:53am PST

20. You all follow Wyn Masters and you all know about Wheelie Wednesday yes? This Instavid still bears repeated viewings. So good…

21. IT’S FRIDAY..!

That Friday feeling! A post shared by COMMENCAL (@commencalbikes) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:58am PST

22. Who here hasn’t ever forgotten to pack their riding shoes? It’s s tricky dilemma. Hurtle home and grab them and get back? Or ride your bike with you divvy shoes on? There is no correct answer…

Gah, forgot my shoes! Drove to the hills, bike out, shorts on… no shoes. What a wazzock. A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:33am PST

That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for gorgeous, inspiring, interesting and amusing piccies!