Instagrams of the Week

Get yer kicks with these sick pics.
Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking. Bumper edition with a total of 22 great images.
1. Is it still technically called mountain biking if it’s done in a shed? Who cares! Jill Kintner looks like she’s having fun whilst she’s in training to defend her Crankworx crown…
2. You know that guy in your riding group who’s gone to town with putting a certain colour all over his bike (blue grips, blue pedals, blue jockey wheels and so, you know the type). Well, this is like the next step up from that: no single colour used more than once. Eye-catching…
3. A moody monochrome shot from one of mountain biking’s most renowned stylish riders…
4. At first glance we thought this was a defending pic (we so used to only ever seeing pics of people going downhill) but it’s actually a lovely shot of someone hustling their way uphill. UK’s Airdrop Bikes have just done a nice promo video too…
5. Another bit of golden hour photography but this time from Spain rather than Sheffield…
6. Enough of the golden sunlight. Show us some absolutely ridiculous wet pics from our sodden Isle! Right you are then, here’s arguably the moistest Instagram we’ve seen this week…
7. Spooky and twisted good stuff from the Peak District…
8. A Fatbike in its natural habitat. No, not Swinley Forest on a Sunday but somewhere in Alaska…
9. From the snowy mountains of Alaska to the red dusty desert of Utah. A lovely pic of an iconic location for mountain biking…
10. Annnnnd… back to the snow. This time it’s not Alaska though. It’s somewhere in the Lake District (a cunning bit of hashtaggery suggests that it’s from Sticks Pass on Helvellyn…
11. Another Lakeland shot from @linzekyride…
12. Pulling a consolatory wheelie as you get dropped yet again by Hannah Barnes…
13. Deity Components have revamped pretty much their whole range of components and as part of the promo for that here’s a ripping video from Bas Van Steenberg doing what he does pretty much better than anyone else…
13. There’s a bike and a rider in this shot somewhere. But it’s kinda hard to take your eyes off that incredible backdrop innit…
14. Something for the welding and engineering fans out there. Internal routing on a handmade bit of steel loveliness from BTR Fabrications…
15. As someone who’s had inordinate problems with saddles and seating positions (it’s not easy getting old), this video really spoke to me. It’s a great illustration of sitting in the wrong part of a saddle without quite realising it…
16. This is one talented sprog right here…
17. Geoff Kabush is one of those unsung all-rounders who doesn’t get the attention he perhaps deserves. An XC powerhouse who can absolutely rail any trail you care to show him…
18. A great shot of an iconic jump spot…
19. A great splat shot from yer man Roo…
20. You all follow Wyn Masters and you all know about Wheelie Wednesday yes? This Instavid still bears repeated viewings. So good…
21. IT’S FRIDAY..!
22. Who here hasn’t ever forgotten to pack their riding shoes? It’s s tricky dilemma. Hurtle home and grab them and get back? Or ride your bike with you divvy shoes on? There is no correct answer…
That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for gorgeous, inspiring, interesting and amusing piccies!