Get this 130mm travel GT Sensor full susser for £1,079

A whole lotta bike for just over a grand

The folks over at Rutland Cycling have got Medium and Large size 130mm travel GT Sensor full suspension bikes for only £1,079. Wowsers!

That’s 40% hacked off its £1,799 SRP.

Here at mbr we often shy away from mentioning deals on complete bikes but a screaming deal is a screaming deal right? And this is a screaming Black Friday deal. It may even be a screaming deal and a half.

A full suspension trail bike from one of the biggest brands in mountain biking, decked out with proper drivetrain from Shimano and air sprung suspension from SR Suntour – all for not that much over a grand!

These days you can just about full suspension bikes for around the £1,000 price point but it’s hard to find one at this price from an established and respected brand as GT.

And it’s a pretty cool yellow colourway as well isn’t it? It doesn’t look like a cheap bike (becauseit wasn’t when it being sold at full SRP).

What else do you need to know? The rear suspension is the latest generation of GT’s sweated over AOS system. The SR Suntour Aion TR fork is 140mm travel and holds the wheel in place with proper 15mm bolt-thru axle. The double-ring drivetrain from Shimano and FSA covers a massive range (much greater than any single ring affair). The Shimano disc brakes are fully hydraulic and come fitted with decent sized trail-ready 180mm rotors for control and confidence.