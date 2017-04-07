Manchester Dirt Factory to host weekend of indoor bike action April 29th-30th

Top one nice one get sorted maaate.

For one weekend only on 29th and 30th April, Dirt Factory will host a pop-up event at the iconic Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester city centre.

The Urban Action Weekend promises an indoor pump track, air bag, demo bikes from Evans Cycles, competitions, giveaways and much more.

Experience the weird thrill of pump track riding, hone your jump skills on an air bag or race against the clock for your chance to bag some prizes.

After their successful crowd fund last year, the Dirt Factory team are working to secure a permanent base for their large-scale indoor bike park project. Alongside their search for premises Dirt Factory will be popping up at events and schools throughout 2017 to give people a taste of their bike park experience.

Dan Makin, one of the founders and Directors of Dirt Factory, said: “We’re delighted for Dirt Factory to be returning to its roots with a collaborative and fun weekend of action at the Great Northern.

“Urban Action Weekend is all about having fun, getting active and meeting up with fellow riders from the city and beyond. We thought it would be great to give the people of Manchester a flavour of what we’re about ahead of us securing a permanent space to operate in.”

The Urban Action Weekend at Great Northern will also include a chance to demo Swifty Scooters, an industrial fitness and strength challenge run by Test Your Steel, DJs, food and drink stalls.

Mark Schofield, Great Northern’s Centre Director, said: “We’re delighted to host Dirt Factory and their exciting programme of events to Great Northern – they’ve wowed us with their big thinking ideas and we know they will be a huge hit with our visitors.”

For more information about the Dirt Factory Urban Action Weekend, visit: http://dirtfactory.org/urbanaction/

The Urban Action Weekend will take place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 20 April from 10am to 5pm on both days.

What’s the Dirt Factory then?

Dirt Factory will be the UK’s first dedicated all dirt, indoor bike park. The facility will be located in Greater Manchester and have fun and progressive trails for all ages and abilities. An existing warehouse or distribution centre will be filled with off-road cycle trails, jumps and pump tracks made out of recycled dirt and shipping containers. There will also be an on-site café, bike shop, classrooms and space for other businesses or social enterprises.

Dirt Factory are currently working to find a suitable venue in Greater Manchester. In 2016 the team behind the project secured their business start-up capital via a successful crowd fund on the Crowdcube platform. This year the team are aiming to secure suitable premises for Dirt Factory and deliver pop up events to give people a taste of the indoor riding experience.