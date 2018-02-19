Dirty Deals: brakes, bars, bottom brackets and much more!

N-n-n-n-nineteen biking bargains

A bumper harvest of bikey bargains this week as mbr Dirty Deals comes up trumps with nearly twenty excellent deals of cut-price component crop.

>>> Chain Reaction Cycles Deals of the Week

Hope Stainless Bottom Bracket – £85.00 – £64.50

Save 24%! The machined aluminium cups hold full stainless steel cartridge bearings. These custom, Swiss made bearings are double sealed, fully serviceable and removable which give much greater life span than stock units.

Park Tools Chain Checker CC-2 – £29.99 – £17.98

Save 40%! A real money-saving tool this one. Even though modern 1x drivetrains don’t seem to wear out chains like old multiple chainrings systems (or maybe that’s just us?) you can still get more wear out of your drivetrain by monitoring chain wear. After all, chains are still the same price as ever but cassettes have got a lot more expensive.

Park Tools Chain Scrubber – £29.99 – £17.98

Save 40%! And if you want to prolong your drivetrain’s life even more then you really should be whizzing it through a proper chain cleaer every now and then. Like this excellently ergonomic design from Park Tools.

Renthal Fatbar Lite – £64.99 – £46.00

Save 29%! Enough of the boring sensible drivetrain maintenance products. How’s about a bit of bling? 31.8mm clamping diameter. Back Sweep 7 degrees Up Sweep 5 degrees. Width 740mm Rise: 20mm. Weight: 20mm 269g.

Aztec 6-bolt rotor 203mm – £17.99 – £11.99

Save 33%! Still riding around with 160m or 180mm rotors? Dude, you should try upping your rotors front and rear to the full-on 203mm experience. More power, more control, more consistency, more moreness.

Park Tools Pizza Cutter – £17.99 – £11.99

Save 33%! Now available in either 27.5 or 29 wheel sizes. Just kidding! An update of one of the all-time greats, the PZT-2 Pizza Tool is bigger (for better hand position), better (super sharp, large diameter stainless steel cutting wheel cuts through even the toughest terrain), and stronger!

Selle San Marco Concor Full-Fit Dynamic saddle – £84.99 – £39.99

Save 53%! Available in narrow or wide version. Rail: Manganese / Matt Black. Shell: Glass Fibre Reinforced. Padding: Biofoam

Cover: Microfeel. Size Narrow: 278 x 134mm. Size Wide: 278 x 144mm. Weight: 222g / 225g.

Charge Spoon saddle – £29.99 – £18.99

Save 37%! One of the most popular mountain bike saddles of all time. Pretty much nuff said innit. Lots of colourways in the sale too, including some rather interesting camo ones.

RSP Plummet Remote Dropper Seat Post – £126.99 – £84.99

Save 33%! Every week in Dirty Deals we do our best to find a dropper post for under a hundred quid. Not every week we manage it but this week we’ve come up trumps.

DMR Vault pedals – £99.99 – £68.44

Save 32%! A belting set of pedals at a belting deal and available in loads of belting colourways. There are no better looking pedals than the Vaults. That’s just how it is.

DMR Death Grips – £16.99 – £13.39

Save 21%! Very possibly our favourite grip released in the modern era. Strikes a prefect balance of thickness, thinness, features, styling and price.

Race Face Narrow-Wide Chainring – £39.99 – £30.99

Save 31%! Narrow Wide tooth profiling ensures ultimate chain retention. Stiff 4mm plate thickness and I-beam construction transfer loads without flexing. 7075-T6 aluminum, aerospace grade strength. Reversible laser etched graphics. Compatible for 9, 10 and 11 speed. Sizes: 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 104 BCD (4 bolt).

Hope Tech 3 X2 disc brake – £145.00 – £116.99

Save 20%! You don’t often see Hope stuff in the sales. Especially not their lusted-after disc brakes. These don’t come with rotors (use your existing ones) but they are available in either black, purple, orange or red.

Unich Shock Pump – £29.16 – £14.58

Save 50%! One of the nicest looking analogue shock pumps we’ve seen to date. It’s always just nice to use a nice tool isn’t it? Makes chores much more tolerable – possibly even makes them pleasing.

Northwave Raptor GTX Winter Boots – £189.99 – £112.99

Save 40%! Yes we can all try to convince ourselves that winter is nearly is over. But it isn’t. There’s at least about six weeks left of this sort of filth-chill. Don’t suffer in silence. Throw some money at the problem and get your feet warm at least!

Topeak Mini 20 Pro multi-tool – £31.99 – £19.99

Save 37%! The recent 10-outta-10 winner in our multi-tool group test, this is splendid little tool with plenty of potential and not a little bit of style and bling too. Neato!

Shimano Mineral Oil 1 Litre Bottle – £19.99 – £13.49

Save 32%! Keep your Shimano (or any brand of brake that uses mineral oil as brake fluid) brakes in tip-tip condition for a good number of years with this bumper bottle of brake fluid.

Troy Lee Designs Speed Knee Sleeve – £55.00 – £41.26

Save 25%! Supremely comfortable. Keeps your knees warm on colder rides. Stay in place like they are glued on.