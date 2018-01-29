Dirty Deals: shorts, gloves, grips and much more!

Baby it's cold outside

This week’s Monday-brightening collection of the best cycling deals the internet has to offer. Lots of clothing in Dirty Deals this week it seems.

Race Face Podium shorts – £80.00 – £40.00

Save 50%! Zippered front fly with snap closure. Deep front mesh-lined hand pockets. Waist adjust system branded grab tabs and custom debossed velcro. Soft brushed inner waistband. Double reinforced seams throughout.

Currently on sale for only £40.00!

Race Face Ambush 3/4 Length jersey – £60.00 – £30.00

Save 50%! Cool Touch moisture wicking technology. 3/4 length sleeve. Flatlock stitching throughout. Slight drop back patterning. Hidden zip stash pocket located in side panel. Faux suede pocket bag doubles as goggle wipe.

Currently on sale for only £30.00!

Race Face Indy shorts – £59.90 – £29.95

Save 50%! Zippered front fly with dual snap closure and Velcro reinforcement. Deep hand pockets. Brushed inner waistband adjustment system. Raised back panel for additional coverage while in riding position has zip stash pocket.

Currently on sale for only £29.95!

Shimano Strechable Windbreak Jacket – £119.99 – £59.99

Save 50%! Made from fabric that is both stretchy to find your body perfectly and windproof for protection from the freezing winter winds. It’s also water-repellent to protect from spray or rain.

Currently on sale for only £59.99!

Castelli Procaccini Wool Short Sleeve Base Layer – £95.00 – £47.50

Save 50%! Half price Castelli. Best be quick before the road cycling fraternity find out about this. Nuyarn performance wool fabric with 15% nylon. Buy one size smaller if you’re looking for a tight-to-body fit, apparently.

Currently on sale for only £47.50!

Fox Evolution 3/4 Liner – £65.00 – £35.00

Save 46%! Full-on 3/4 lycra bib shorts are often a bit too much for mountain biking, especially when you factor in warm overshorts and knee pads. These are thinner weight material liners with a proper chamois and leg grippers.

Currently on sale for only £35.00!

Madison Addict Waterproof Softshell Shorts – £64.99 – £34.99

Save 46%! These mbr favourites are made from a waterproof fabric with durable knee panelling, making them the perfect trail shorts for serious cold weather riding.

Currently on sale for only £34.99!

Torq Snaq Bar x 20 pack – £39.80 – £27.86

Save 30%! Time to stock up on some mid-ride refuelling bars that are actually nice to eat. No more drily chewing for minutes on end on some dusty hard naff tasting bar. This box should last you a while!

Currently on sale for only £27.86!

Troy Lee Designs Air gloves – £27.50 – £19.99

Save 27%! Some of the very best trial riding gloves you’ll ever find. [These TLD Air gloves are my personal favourite gloves of all time anyway]. Typically bold but not-naff TLD colours and a perfect mix of feel, fit and protection.

Currently on sale for only £19.99!

Giro Cinder helmet – £99.99 – £44.99

Save 55%! Yep, this is a helmet that doesn’t have a peak. Shock! Horror! But a screaming deal is a screaming deal right? Less than half price for a lightweight lid from the big daddy of helmet brands (Giro) is well worth shouting about. A more versatile helmet than you might think.

Currently on sale for only £44.99!

RockShox Monarch Plus R 200 x 57mm Rear Shock – £349.99 – £179.95

Save 48.5%! Rapid Recovery and Solo Air technologies come standard for thisshock. Now with twice the rebound range, Monarch Plus “allows you to take your riding to levels you never thought possible with a short and mid travel air shock.” Which is nice.

Currently on sale for only £179.95!

System Ex Grater MTB Bar Grips – £14.99 – £5.99

Currently on sale for only £5.99!

Save 60%! This week’s best lock-on grip deal comes courtesy of Cycle Store and these no-nonsense collared grips from System EX. Dual density compound. 132mm length.