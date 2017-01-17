Watch as this BMXer rides down huge vertical walls

Er. Whut?

Sebastian ‘Bas’ Keep riding down increasingly mind-boggling vertical walls of buildings on his BMX.

>>> This is what happens when you try to ride mountain bike trails on a BMX

“It’s almost like a new discipline of riding, no one’s really done it before” – Sebastian ‘Bas’ Keep.

Er, you can say that again.

Even before the video – called ‘Walls’ funnily enough – gets to the iconic flyover-to-building-wall scene there’s that moment at the 2 minute mark (the multi storey car park bit)where this street riding video dips its toe into a brave new world of BMX.

Video description

Red Bull: “Redefining the concept of street riding, Sebastian ‘Bas’ Keep’s latest project, Walls, takes BMX into uncharted territories.

“The British BMX legend uses ramps and his creativity to tackle some of the UK’s most inaccessible wallrides, including the project’s death-defying final Croydon spot – an insane 6.5m (22ft) gap to 9.7m (32ft) wallride that made the final ever cover of RideUK back in 2015.

“Nearly two years later and the wait is over. Watch the video above to see Bas push the boundaries of what can be achieved in the street environment.”