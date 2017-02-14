Specialized Enduro Öhlins Coil 29/6Fattie

EndurÖhlins anyone?

Details and a couple of pics of the new coil sprung Enduro from Specialized and Öhlins. More details and pricing when we get them!

>>> Specialized Enduro S-Works 29/6Fattie first ride

The word from Spesh

“When pedal efficiency and downhill-crushing dampening are at the top of your list of priorities, a coil shock provides the best of both worlds. Combine this with Öhlins proven suspension technologies, plus the all-new Enduro frame, and you’re left with a bike that slays both climbs and descents with equal prowess.

“The frame’s FACT IS-X 11m carbon fiber construction stands as the pinnacle of lightweight, efficient, and tough trail performance. It’s been built off our 29 Geometry, which also lends itself to running 6Fattie wheels and tires (only a 5mm BB drop), in order to provide an aggressive, well-rounded ride. And with internal Command Post IR routing, a return to a threaded bottom bracket, and an integrated SWATTM Door at the down tube, you get a bike that’s clean, dependable, and ready for anything that the trail has to offer.

“Öhlins RXF 36, 29/27.5+, Twin-Tube design, Coil Spring, adjustable high and low speed compression, adjustable rebound, 15x110mm thru-axle, 51mm offset, 160mm travel.

“SRAM’s 11-speed GX groupset features a wide gear range that delivers climbing and descending efficiency in spades. On top of this, the one-by setup is notorious for being ext to impossible to drop a chain with, plus it provides a significant weight savings in comparison to a standard two-by setup.”