Santa Cruz V10 29er will be raced at Lourdes this weekend

Rumours confirmed of a Santa Cruz V10 29er downhill bike that the Syndicate will be racing on this weekend at the opening World Cup round in Lourdes.

In a move that surprises pretty much no-one, Santa Cruz have revealed their new 29er V10 downhill bike. They’re being a bit coy with the specific info – such as geometry and amount of travel – but we can leave the specifics for now. Just the news of one of the highest-profile race teams racing on 29in wheels is the big news here.

Greg Minnaar, Luca Shaw, and Loris Vergier are riding the new bike in Lourdes on April 30th “because that’s what they feel most confident on”.

Why now?

Basically, World Cup tracks have become faster over the past few seasons. Bar the odd round in super-techy venues such as Val di Sole or Champery, the speeds are on the up. So it makes sense to try bigger wheel size.

“Tracks are faster, times are tighter, and eking another second out of a 4-minute track can be the difference between a World Cup win and missing the podium entirely.” – Santa Cruz press release.

The technology is also now more available for longer travel on 29in wheels. Now that Fox are semi-officially doing 29in Fox 40 triple clamp suspension forks, a large part of the problem has been solved straight away.

“Fox gave us a critical piece of the puzzle when they delivered a prototype 40 for us to test on a modified Hightower. Our first test session aboard that Hightower showed consistently faster times on the bigger wheels, we all decided we had to go for it.” – Jason Marsh, Santa Cruz Syndicate mechanic.

“We needed to sit the bike into the travel to compensate for the BB height change created by the larger wheel diameter, and the guys at Chris King were able to make us a Buzzworks headset that then corrected the resulting change to the head angle. We also had to reduce the travel to maintain tyre clearance at bottom out, which then meant we had to change the shock rate progression to maintain good suspension feel. The leverage curve is similar to the existing V10, but the leverage ratios have been modified slightly.” – Jason Marsh.

Expect links and headsets to change over the course of the season as the riders keep working toward their ideal setups.

“ENVE was on board to build some 29-inch M90s. Maxxis delivered bigger versions of the Syndicate’s preferred tyres, and Chris King’s Buzzworks group whipped up some custom headsets to bring the geometry in line.” – Nick Anderson, Santa Cruz head engineer.

Fox altered the brake mount location on the 40’s lowers to accommodate Boost flange spacing, which meant a standard 20x110mm DH hub wouldn’t work so Chris King machined a one-off design they call ISO-AB (Asymmetric Boost) to get everything in sync.

Who’s behind the move?

Well, the 29er V10 wouldn’t be happening if it just one person’s desire. The whole of Santa Cruz Syndicate are more than likely into the idea of going faster and winning more. Having said that, Greg Minnaar is highlighted as the “driving force” behind the project.

“I raced the Hightower at the Enduro World Series in Finale Ligure, Italy, last October, and it just held so much speed. That’s when I knew we had to come back to the 29er V10 idea.” – Greg Minnaar.

Production timeline

“We machined a few different sets of links, welded up three aluminum swingarms, and did more testing. As the riders got on terms with the new bikes, they got even faster. We played with linkages and shocks to achieve different angles, travel, and leverage ratios until Greg felt happy with setting everything in stone.” – Jason Marsh.

In order to race a carbon bike at Lourdes, Santa Cruz needed to start manufacturing by mid-January. Nick Anderson, head engineer, finished the design in early January and sent it to their carbon factory to get the tooling machined.

“We’re fortunate enough to co-own our own carbon manufacturing facility in China, which gives us bandwidth to indulge in this kind of project. I don’t think it would have been possible without this kind of partnership.” – Nick Anderson, Santa Cruz head engineer.

What do Luca and Loris think?

“Greg practically forced me to try the bike. I tried it once in testing, but went straight back to my original 27.5 inch bike because that’s what felt fastest across the length of the test track. But Greg insisted I give the 29er another shot. So I did, and I felt like it was still slower. The clocks don’t lie though, and I was consistently posting quicker times on the new bike compared to the old—and this was on my local track! That’s when I realised the new bike was deceptively quick.” – Loris Vergier.

Luca Shaw took straight to it. “Psychologically I think it really helped that the bike already looked refined, straight off the bat. The swingarm and links are custom, and they’re mated to a production V10 front triangle. Loris and I are riding bikes with 190mm of travel, and Greg’s got 210 because the XXL frame has more room.”