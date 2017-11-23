Pole Machine is a fully CNC machined 29er superbike

CNC is the new carbon

One of the most genuinely interesting and thought-provoking mountain bikes we’ve seen in 2017. Does the Pole Machine signify the rise of the (CNC) machine?

Pole Machine need to know

CNC machined mountain bike

7075 T6 aluminium

180mm fork, 160mm rear travel

100% made in Finland

29in wheel only – up to 29″ x 3.0″ clearance

63.9° head angle

78° (actual) seat angle

490mm reach on Medium+ size

€3,450 frame only (limited special offer)

Pole’s head of design, Leo Kokkonen is responsible for the engineering and design. The Machine has been the dream of Leo, he has designed a cutting edge bike imagined and inspired by nature, his surroundings and fundamentally his goal to create the fastest, most striking bike ever.

The front and the rear triangles are made of three parts that are bonded together with glue. 7075 T6 aluminium is 1,7 times stronger than conventional bike alloy 6061 T6. This makes it possible to manufacture the frame to be lighter than normal aluminium bikes.

The machined frame is left as it is to reveal the exclusive process. The best feature of this is that the frame is not prone to scratches and wear. The 7075 surface is hard and the machined surface camouflages the possibility scratches and wear. The oxidation process of the frame over time will produce a classy patina.

Asymmetric shock. The Machine features an asymmetric shock to create more seat tube insert length, as the dropper posts are getting longer.

External cable routing. The frame has only external cable routing. You can still use Stealth dropper posts which will feed through a port on the seat tube.

Three bottle mounts. Two inside and one the outside of the front triangle. It’s possible to store more stuff on the bike rather than using a backpack.

Low standover. Pole have rotated the shock 90 degrees and have created even more standover space than on the EVOLINK.

Other new bikes in the Pole pipeline

200mm travel DH bike that will be raced at the UCI DH World Cups, a light trail bike with 140mm travel and an electrically assisted superbike.