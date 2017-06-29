Is the new Orbea Rallon the coolest 29er yet?

It's certainly a looker.

The new Orbea Rallon is a 150mm travel carbon fibre 29er enduro race machine with stunning looks and a cool exposed rear shock location.

2018 Orbea Rallon 29 need to know

150mm travel 29er

160mm suspension fork with 51mm offset

Carbon fibre

Asymmetrical frame design

65 or 65.5° head angle via flipchip

75.5° to 76° seat angle via flipchip

Boost 148

Internal cable/hose routing

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL

£3,899 to £6,899

Since its inception a few years ago, the Orbea Rallon was always the most interesting and progressive model in the Basque bike company’s range. The Rallon has always been a cult favourite among riders seeking progressive long/low/slack geometry.

The new Rallon sports the latest version of this geometry but it’s now rolling on 29in wheels.

It’s an interesting move from Orbea. Maybe it’s a reaction against direct sales enduro bikes like the Canyon Strive and the YT Capra that must have impacted sales of the 27.5 Rallon in recent year. Perhaps it’s just an evitable evolution. Seemingly all the big brands and the boutique brands are doing long travel 29ers now.

Asymmetrical frame

And how about that ‘exposed’ rear shock location with the asymmetrical single-sided frame layout? Sure, there may be a vague scientific reason for making it like (it’s possibly a tad lighter) but the key thing about it is that it looks damn cool. And who doesn’t love things that look cool?

In this day and age, the new Rallon is best described as an enduro bike. And indeed, Orbea’s marketing mentions the Enduro World Series a few times. But it’ll be interesting to see if the new Rallon is still the trail ripper for regular riders that is has been in the past.

A small but significant number is the fork offset. It’s heartening to see the progressively-minded Orbea opting for the shorter 44mm fork offset. Aggro niners ride much better with short offsets in our experience. Kudos Orbea.

The suspension design is a four-bar design (which are becoming ever more prevalent since Specialized patent expired recently). The main pivot is a bit higher up compared to previous Rallons, presumably to reduce pedal bob.

Interestingly, at the back the pivot is concentric to the rear axle à la Trek’s ABP or Dave Weagle’s Split Pivot. The reasoning behind this is to remove brake forces from interfering with the suspension action.