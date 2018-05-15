Mondraker join the big wheel enduro party with new Foxy Carbon 29

A long time coming

Here it is. At last! A trail bike – nay an enduro bike – from Mondraker with 29in wheels. Behold the new Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29.

>>> Mondraker Dune Carbon XR (2018) review

Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29 need to know

29in wheel version of Mondraker’s flagship model

150mm rear travel

160mm fork with short 44mm fork offset

65/66° head angle

29er-optimised Zero suspension with higher anti-squat for pedalling response

Thinner and flatter profile tubes

Reinforced swing arm

Metric Trunnion mount shock

30mm stem length

435mm chainstays

Hidden Housing Guide internal cable routing

Integrated and removable rear shock mudguard

ISCG05

Threaded bottom bracket

‘1×12 specific’

Prices £4,499 to £7,799

Mondraker finally go 29

Mondraker, as progressive as they are when it comes to geometry, haven’t exactly been big proponents of 29in wheels. The short travel Mondraker Crafty was the last 29er they did and that morphed into a 27.5in Plus bike after a couple of seasons.

But here it is. The Mondy Foxy 29.

We currently have one of these so will be reserving our first ride verdict for a separate feature in the very near future. Keep watching the homepage for details.

In the meantime, here’s all the details you need for now. Geometry, pricing, specs and all that sort of thing.

Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29 geometry

Mondraker Foxy Carbon R 29, £4,499

Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR 29, £5,899

Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29, £7,799

Right then. Time to get back on the trails thrashing the living beejayzus out of our test mule Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29.