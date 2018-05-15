Mondraker join the big wheel enduro party with new Foxy Carbon 29

A long time coming
Here it is. At last! A trail bike – nay an enduro bike – from Mondraker with 29in wheels. Behold the new Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29.
Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29 need to know
- 29in wheel version of Mondraker’s flagship model
- 150mm rear travel
- 160mm fork with short 44mm fork offset
- 65/66° head angle
- 29er-optimised Zero suspension with higher anti-squat for pedalling response
- Thinner and flatter profile tubes
- Reinforced swing arm
- Metric Trunnion mount shock
- 30mm stem length
- 435mm chainstays
- Hidden Housing Guide internal cable routing
- Integrated and removable rear shock mudguard
- ISCG05
- Threaded bottom bracket
- ‘1×12 specific’
- Prices £4,499 to £7,799
Mondraker finally go 29
Mondraker, as progressive as they are when it comes to geometry, haven’t exactly been big proponents of 29in wheels. The short travel Mondraker Crafty was the last 29er they did and that morphed into a 27.5in Plus bike after a couple of seasons.
But here it is. The Mondy Foxy 29.
We currently have one of these so will be reserving our first ride verdict for a separate feature in the very near future. Keep watching the homepage for details.
In the meantime, here’s all the details you need for now. Geometry, pricing, specs and all that sort of thing.
Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29 geometry
Mondraker Foxy Carbon R 29, £4,499
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR 29, £5,899
Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29, £7,799
Right then. Time to get back on the trails thrashing the living beejayzus out of our test mule Mondraker Foxy Carbon 29.